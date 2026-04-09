3 Groovy Indie Rock Bands With Under 500 Monthly Listeners

We’ve given you bands with under 1,000 monthly listeners, and bands with under 100, but now we’re going full middle ground. These three indie rock bands have a groovy, psych-rock energy undercut with attitude and youth that makes them stand out. But they fall well below 500 monthly listeners. We can’t have that.

Again, the disclaimer: Spotify isn’t the only metric for judging listener data; it’s all made up, and the points don’t matter. Remember to support these artists directly by going to a show if you live in the area, buying merch, purchasing an album on Bandcamp, or giving them a shout-out on social media. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, enjoy.

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Cherry Sucker

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Cherry Sucker is a four-piece indie rock band from Austin, Texas, with 302 monthly listeners. The band debuted in 2024 with The Circles EP, a four-song collection opening with jangly guitar backed by a warbling texture that blends perfectly with their psychedelic, airbrush-style visuals. The bright colors and shapes serve to prepare listeners for what they’re about to hear. But at the same time, there’s really no way to predict the fantastic sonic experience of Cherry Sucker.

Post Sex High

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Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Post Sex High currently sits at 104 monthly listeners. They released their debut LP, Bummer, in February 2025, which features romance, movement, endless energy, and riffs that make you want to dance. The band describes itself as being influenced by ’80s new wave and modern pop rock, and those inspirations come through loud and clear. But Post Sex High also has a unique energy that radiates beneath those influences. It’s an eager, hopeful romanticism that comes through in their lyrics and effortlessly permeates their sound.

The Backroom Rumors

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The Backroom Rumors are three college-age musicians from Houston, Texas. They’ve released only three singles so far and are sitting at 360 monthly listeners. Their guitar sound evokes a sense of curated messiness and youthful ambition, a powerful combination in the right hands. And The Backroom Rumors definitely have the right hands. Drummer, vocalist, and songwriter Lily Pesikoff draws inspiration from Phoebe Bridgers’ focused lyricism, and the band has been active in the Houston indie scene for the past several years. While their Instagram seems to be on hiatus, with the last post from August 2025, we’re hoping for more of The Backroom Rumors soon. Their sound is just too good to waste.