3 R&B Songs That Feel Like the Perfect First Kiss

Everyone remembers what their first kiss was like. Sometimes, it’s a bit lousy. Whether it’s a bundle of nerves messing up the moment or the act of kissing itself just wasn’t very good, that special moment can be screwed up easily. However, that perfect moment can also feel exactly as you imagined it would. Sparks flying, the world stops around you, and the connection feels magical. Everything becomes truly perfect.

People spend a lifetime trying to find that form of pure ecstasy. But what if you could distill that essence into a song? R&B is a genre jam-packed with those kinds of records. Consequently, Noisey has selected three songs that recreate that unmatched feeling of a first kiss.

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Three R&B Songs That Feel like The Dream First Kiss

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“So in Love” by Curtis Mayfield

The right person, the right moment, the right kiss, will make you feel like you’re flying. Few musical moments achieve that unparalleled height quite like the horns on Curtis Mayfield’s “So in Love”. The way the horns soar in the intro transports you straight to wedding day in your best dress or tuxedo, even to the days of gray hairs and lounging in the rocking chair on the front porch. “Every time we kiss, it’s such a pleasant taste,” Mayfield croons. A perfect first kiss will have you planning your entire future with that person.

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“I Only Have Eyes for You” by The Flamingos

The same way that the Curtis Mayfield classic would make it feel like you’re flying, The Flamingos stop time entirely. “I Only Have Eyes For You” is the moment where your eyes dilate as you look on in awe at the person you love. Nothing else in the world matters, and everything around you might as well not exist. The twinkling keys and the stacked harmonies shine a spotlight on the love of your life, cementing the magic of a great first kiss.

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“Adore” by Prince

Arguably the greatest love song of all time, Prince’s opening high note gives it all away. There are stars in his eyes, and there aren’t enough words to define his love. Still, he’ll try anyway on “Adore”. “If God, one day, struck me blind/Your beauty, I’d still see,” Prince coos. By the outro, it swoons into a heavenly, orchestral arrangement, the kind of high you could only experience when you have that perfect first kiss.