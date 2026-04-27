3 Rock Albums From the Year 2000 That Would Dominate Mainstream Radio if They Came Out Today

These three rock bands already had extensive discographies by the time they released the following albums in the year 2000. But even though it’s been 26 years, they still hold up extremely well. Some might say they even surpass many of today’s rock radio offerings.

Here are three albums released in the new millennium that would sound just as good on the radio in 2026.

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‘Lightbulb Sun’ by Porcupine Tree

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English rock band Porcupine Tree released their sixth album, Lightbulb Sun, in May 2000. The band already had an impressive discography, but by 1999, they were leaning into a more accessible sound. Both Lightbulb Sun and their previous album, Stupid Dream, had taken a more commercially viable direction, but longtime Porcupine Tree fans were used to the band’s progressive rock sound.

Still, even with new pop-adjacent elements, Porcupine Tree kept the spirit of experimentation alive. Lightbulb Sun still holds up 26 years later, and tracks like “Four Chords That Made A Million” would fit right in on rock radio today.

‘Cursive’s Domestica’ by Cursive

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Released in June 2000, Cursive’s third album, Domestica (also stylized as Cursive’s Domestica), is an indie rock/emo gem of the new millennium. It’s a concept album depicting a turbulent relationship between two characters named Sweetie and Pretty Baby, partly influenced by songwriter Tim Kasher’s divorce at the time.

The use of discordant instrumentals and Kasher’s strained, raw vocals make the relationship feel suffocatingly real for the album’s 32-minute runtime. Even though it’s a concept album, Domestica could still hold its own on the airwaves. The album is definitely more complex with the added narrative context. However, individual tracks like “The Martyr” are also strong enough to stand on their own.

‘If_THen_Else’ by The Gathering

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Dutch rock band The Gathering released their sixth album, if_then_else, in July 2000. The album was highly praised at the time, and its timeless sound would have it holding its own on rock radio today. Anneke van Giersbergen’s vocals are powerful at the same time that they’re vulnerable, a unique contrast that calls to mind Lacey Sturm of Flyleaf as a contemporary comparison.

Overall, it holds up well 26 years later, but that’s to be expected from a near-perfect album. The instrumentals are loud and rich, while the vocals are consistent and evocative. Play anything from if_then_else on the radio today, and it would fit right in.