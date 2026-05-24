3 Signs the Person You’re Dating Is ‘The One’

The version of compatibility that movies and dating culture have been selling for decades goes something like this: you agree on the big things, the spark never fades, conversation flows like you’ve known each other forever, and being together always feels electric. It’s a nice story. Psychological research, however, has a different one.

The signs that the person you’re dating is actually the one for you tend to be subtler and weirder than that. They’re found in the ordinary, overlooked moments that most people don’t think to pay attention to.

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You Can Tolerate Being Bored Together

In a culture that treats excitement as the benchmark for a healthy relationship, boredom sounds like a problem. It’s not.

The ability to sit in an ordinary, unstimulating moment with someone—without performing, without anxiety, without reflexively reaching for your phone—is one of the more underrated signs of genuine relational security. There’s an informal concept that circulates online called the “DMV test”: if you can be stuck in a tedious situation with someone and still find their presence comfortable, that signals something meaningful. Not a romantic thing, necessarily. A deeper one.

Research published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews in 2025 found that secure attachment shifts the brain away from novelty-driven reward seeking toward stable, oxytocin-based bonding. That can feel, at first, like the relationship has lost its spark. What it might actually signal is the absence of anxiety. Those are very different things, and the second one usually lasts.

You Fight About the Same Things

Happy long-term couples will often admit, sometimes with some embarrassment, that they argue about the same things year after year. The same disagreements, the same friction points, cycling back around with slightly different context. This surprises people. Shouldn’t a well-matched couple have resolved it by now?

Research suggests that’s the wrong question. What separates couples who last from those who don’t isn’t the absence of recurring arguments—it’s the quality of the repair.

Psychologist Eli J. Finkel’s randomized controlled trial, published in Psychological Science, found that couples who were prompted to view conflict from the perspective of a neutral third party showed significantly better preservation of marital satisfaction over time. The argument didn’t get resolved. The way each person held it changed. Compatible partners treat conflict as something to work through together, not a competition with a winner and a loser. What happens in the 24 hours after a difficult conversation matters more than whether the conversation happened at all.

Your Partner Doesn’t Complete You

The “other half” idea—that the right person will fulfill every emotional role in your life—is probably the most widely believed and most destructive concept in romantic culture. Placing that kind of weight on one relationship is a setup. Almost none can hold it.

Psychology offers a different model called interdependence: intimate without being fused, connected without being enmeshed. In an interdependent relationship, both people maintain a life that exists alongside the partnership, not only inside it.

A 2018 study published in Genus on social networks and well-being found that people are happiest when their lives are supported by multiple strong connections, including friendships, family, and personal pursuits. Those outside relationships don’t compete with a partnership. They protect it.

Look at the couples who have stayed happy over years, not just months. They’re not usually the ones who describe each other as everything. They’re usually not the ones describing each other as “my whole world.” They tend to have a friendship the other doesn’t share, a hobby that’s entirely their own, something they bring to the relationship rather than expecting it to provide.