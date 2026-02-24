3 Ways Mercury Retrograde in Pisces Could Send Your Love Life Spiraling

Heads up, everyone…Mercury retrograde starts on Thursday, February 26. The most extreme part? It’s occurring in the sensitive water sign of Pisces.

If you know anything about astrology, you likely know that Mercury retrograde is a deeply symbolic time. It often triggers conflict that ultimately leads to growth. However, it can also stir up old emotions or reveal a truth you’ve been rejecting.

According to Chelsea Jackson, astrologer at Taimi, this particular Mercury retrograde might trigger chaos in our closest relationships. Be on the lookout for miscommunications, unhealthy patterns, and crossed boundaries through mid-March.

Wondering how this transit will impact your relationships? Here are three ways Mercury retrograde in Pisces might disrupt your love life.

1. Communication Gets Foggy and Emotional

Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing miscommunications, triggering emotional wounds, and leading to tense conversations.

“Mercury in Pisces makes communication more intuitive but less clear,” says Jackson. “Expect texts to be misread, plans to fall through, and conversations to get emotionally charged without clear resolution. What you think someone meant and what they actually meant may be completely different during this transit.”

How do you address this issue? By taking an honest look at your current communication style, evaluating just how effective it is in your relationships. For example, do you keep all your emotions hidden and hide behind hyper-independence while resentment builds? Or do you perhaps do the opposite: pour all your emotions onto your partner without taking a moment to breathe and process them yourself?

“This retrograde is asking you to slow down and reflect on how you communicate in relationships,” Jackson says. “Are you saying what you actually mean? Are you hearing what’s really being said? Use this time to revisit conversations, clarify intentions, and give yourself permission to take things slow.”

2. Old Relationship Patterns Resurface

During Mercury retrograde, old patterns tend to resurface—especially when it comes to romantic relationships. You might catch yourself romanticizing past partners or bringing previous traumas into current relationships.

“Mercury retrograde is a time for reflection and review: don’t be surprised if exes resurface, old dating patterns come back up, or unresolved conversations from the past demand your attention,” says Jackson. “This isn’t the time to start something new; it’s the time to process what’s already there.”

Be extra careful before attempting to reconnect with old flings or making major commitments during this particular retrograde. Instead, use it as a time to process your feelings and get to know yourself a little better. That way, you can make decisions from a more grounded and confident place.

3. Boundaries Become Harder to Maintain

This Mercury retrograde will be testing your boundaries, so be sure you protect yourself and your energy during this time.

“Pisces energy can blur boundaries, and when Mercury goes retrograde here, it becomes even harder to know where you end and someone else begins,” Jackson explains.

As a result, you might feel misunderstood by those closest to you. Or, perhaps you’re the one misunderstanding yourself. Are you questioning your own values, needs, and future plans merely because someone else is challenging them? Get quiet and honest with yourself when reflecting on your truth. Don’t let anyone else convince you that your feelings or wants are wrong. You should never feel ike you need to justify your own desires or needs.

“You might feel compelled to over-explain, over-compromise, or take on someone else’s emotional baggage,” Jackson says. “The lesson? Pause before responding, and protect your energy.”