4 Books to Read If You Love Second-Chance Romance

I don’t know about you, but I love a good second-chance romance—without all the toxicity and one-sided longing, that is. If you’re looking for your next read to warm your jaded heart, I got you covered with four of the best second-chance romance novels.

1. Happy Place by Emily Henry

If you’ve read my book roundups before, you likely already know that Happy Place by Emily Henry is one of my all-time favorite books. However, it’s also an incredibly wholesome and authentic second-chance romance story.

The book follows Harriet and Wyn, two newly-ex-partners who have yet to inform their friends of their breakup. And so, they’re stuck pretend-dating and sharing a room over their group’s annual summer vacation. (Have I already sold you on it?)

Of course, sleeping in the same bed and pretending to be that happy-go-lucky couple they once were proves to be a challenge for the two, who still have yet to discuss the reasons for their separation. But hey, they only need to get through one week…What could possibly go wrong?

2. Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune won the hearts of BookTok, and for good reason. This second-chance romance story is as deep and complex as it gets, and will both break and mend your heart—multiple times, mind you. Part teen romance, part adult romance, the story flashes between the past and present, detailing a slow, steady burn and devastating unravel of two lovers.

A decade after the ultimate betrayal, Persephone Fraser is now leading a careful life in the city on her own, intentionally estranged from her former best friend and lover, Sam Florek. But when she receives a call that beckons her back to Barry’s Bay, where the two used to spend their summers together with their families, she has no choice but to return for Sam’s mother’s funeral.

Of course, true love never fully burns out, and being in each other’s orbit again triggers a storm of unsettled feelings. But if they want the same connection they once shared, they’ll both have to confront the biggest mistakes they’ve ever made—and the deepest heartaches they’ve ever faced.

3. Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan is a beautiful, gutwrenching, healing story about love—and how sometimes, it simply isn’t enough to save you.

The book follows Yasmen, a mother of two who coparents and co-runs a business with her ex. Despite facing tragedy after tragedy together, the two have remained on good terms. Truthfully, their spark never really faded, and they’re as magnetic as ever before.

Still, as they walk the fine line between exes and lovers, they face the same challenges and expose the same wounds that tore them apart in the first place. Will this time be different?

4. Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren

Another popular second-chance romance is Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren. To be honest, this book reminded me a lot of Every Summer After, what with the childhood flashbacks and summer lake hangouts.

The story follows Macy Sorensen, a pediatrics resident who’s engaged to an older, financially secure man. On paper, it seems she has it all figured out. That is, until she runs into her ex-best friend/thelove of her life, Elliot Petropoulos (what a name!) Immediately, she finds herself drawn to him like a magnet.

For a while, the two try to establish a friendship, despite all the changes and unfinished business between them. But as their relationship deepens for a second time, they’re forced to confront Elliot’s betrayal and Macy’s immediate decade-long silence—both of which seem to be one massive misunderstanding.