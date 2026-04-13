4 Grunge Songs From the 90s You Can Sing at Karaoke That Won’t Kill the Vibe

Grunge songs can be hit or miss at karaoke. A lot of times, it can really depend on the age range of your fellow melodious barflies.

The more Gen X and Millennial folks around you, the bigger hit you’re gonna have on your hands. It’s also really gonna depend on song choice. But how do we circumvent the unknown? I mean, the last thing you want to do is kill the vibe and become a karaoke paraiah.

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Well, I have some suggestions for grunge tunes—if it’s your thing—that will generally play well at karaoke…

“Man in the Box” by Alice In Chains

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Alice in Chains has a lot of songs that I personally love to sing loudly. That does not mean they’re all contextually karaoke-appropriate. Unless your goal is to drown your local bar in a downpour of sorrow and depression, “Nutshell” should not be your go-to.

My choice for a great Alice in Chains song to sing in public is “Man in the Box”. It’s just not a difficult song to grasp. Alice in Chains wrote it with such a solid rhythm and lyrical cadence that it feels tailor-made for karaoke.

Give it a whirl next time the sign-up sheet goes out, and I guarantee it’ll be a hit.

“Spoonman” by Soundgarden

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The Soundgarden fellas have some killer songs in their catalog. At the crossroads of fun and familiar, though, we find “Spoonman”, from the band’s fourth studio album, Superunknown (1994).

The tune is infectiously upbeat and lets you just repeat the word “Spoonman” a bunch, which people live for in karaoke. I will say, don’t even try to sing it like Chris Cornell. The man was a remarkable, untouchable talent. Do raise a toast in his honor, however, at the start of your performance. That’s sure to get the GenXers and Millennials in your corner.

“Plush” by Stone Temple Pilots

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STP’s second-ever single, “Plush”, ticks a few good karaoke boxes. Yes, it’s pretty recognizable. Yes, it’s got some easy-to-comprehend and deliver lyrics, and, yes, it’s a dope a** grunge song. But it’s also kind of a Southern rock tune.

At the very least, “Plush” has a southern coding that you don’t find with many other grunge bands. That makes it a solid fit if other people are singing stuff like Lynyrd Skynyrd or The Black Crowes.

“In Bloom” by Nirvana

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(I bet you thought I was gonna say “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.)

Everyone knows Nirvana. They have so many songs that are instantly recognizable. I would not say that an overwhelming number of those tunes are karaoke-friendly, though. While “…Teen Spirit” feels like a good idea, let me suggest you go with “In Bloom” instead.

There’s something more anthemic about “In Bloom”. It’s a little less rushed and gives you a bit more room to breathe. It also won’t strike grunge purists as being a “pedestrian” karaoke choice.