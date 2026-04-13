4 Procrastinator-Friendly Tips for Writing a Novel (From Someone Who’s Been There)

If you’re a writer or aspiring author, you likely know how intimidating it is to start writing a book. Sure, you might have a million different story ideas buzzing in your mind and characters you’ve already fallen in love with. But do you also have several neglected works-in-progress on your laptop?

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. In fact, I’d like to think it’s a rite of passage for us writers to procrastinate on our brilliant novels. But as an author who has, in fact, finished and published a novel—and is currently writing her second!—I have some fool-proof tricks to share.

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Here are four tips for writing a novel—no matter how much of a procrastinator you might be.

1. Write the Scenes That Are Fresh In Your Mind

Don’t force yourself to write in order. When I wrote my first novel, I started in the middle and worked my way out. Any time I got inspiration for a scene, no matter where in the story it might fall, I wrote it out.

This also allowed the book to unfold naturally. I often say that my characters hijack my stories. I might think the plot is heading in one direction, but the characters end up steering it down an entirely new path. Let yourself go along for the ride.

2. Shuffle Music That Makes You Feel Something

I don’t know about you, but I’m most inspired to write when I’m listening to deeply emotional music. I like to create “mood playlists” for each of my novels, which help set the scene for my book. It’s almost like a form of method acting, as I drop into the character’s body, mind, and spirit. empathize with the character’s current emotional state while listening to related music.

Sometimes, I’ll even match specific scenes to certain songs—as if they’re playing out like a movie. This helps me better visualize the settings, characters, and overall vibe. Once I can fully feel the energy of a given scene in my book, I can write from a more inspired place.

3. Draft First, Fill In Context Later

Sometimes, dialogue flows more easily than narrative, and vice versa. When I’m feeling creatively stunted, I’ll usually just jot down what’s top of mind and fill in the details later. You can leave notes in the document so you remember to revisit certain sections.

For example, a specific conversation between two of my characters kept playing over and over in my mind a few days ago. No matter how hard I tried to focus on building the scene leading up to the dialogue, it simply wouldn’t come to me—that is, until I quickly drafted the quotes. Once I cleared my brain of the relentless back-and-forth of my characters, I was able to fill in the context with ease.

4. Have an Affair With Your Book

I discovered this advice from Elizabeth Gilbert in her book Big Magic. Of course, this doesn’t mean cheating on a partner to inspire your writing. It means treating your creativity like an exciting, seductive affair that you just can’t seem to get enough of.

Sneak some pages in on your lunch break, stay up a bit late jotting down your thoughts, and let your mind wander to your characters while working that measly nine-to-five. The more you treat your art like a satisfying, alluring escape, the less it will feel like a chore. Have fun with it, and you’ll show up more authentically.