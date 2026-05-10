4 Ways to Harness the Grounding Energy of the Coming New Moon in Taurus

May’s New Moon, occurring in the sign of Taurus, will take place on May 16, 2026, at 4:01 p.m. EDT. The New Moon in Taurus brings powerful opportunities to ground yourself in the present moment, manifest stability and pleasure, and align yourself with the right path.

According to Yasmin Boland in her popular book Moonology: Working with the Magic of Lunar Cycles, you can actually plan your life with the New Moon. Here are her tips for utilizing the New Moon in Taurus’s energy.

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1. Get Your Finances in Order

Taurus is the sign of stability and security, making this new moon the ideal time for financial planning. Sure, it might not exactly be the most exciting way to prep for this celestial event, but if approached with the proper mindset and organization, this new moon can unlock financial abundance for many. Consider where you’re investing your money, new avenues for income, and whether you can put aside extra cash for your savings each month. Additionally, don’t be afraid to ask for a raise, promotion, or new opportunity. Believe in your power and worth.

2. Practice Self-Love

According to Boland, the Taurus new moon is one of the best times to love yourself. Yes, this means the good and the bad. We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and while self-reflection can be a form of self-love, make sure you’re not hating yourself into a version you might someday be proud of.

Create a self-love ritual that helps you feel both grounded and confident, whether it involves a new skincare routine or simply writing affirmations on your mirror each morning.

3. Cultivate Pleasure and Peace

Taurus is a sensual sign, one that craves both stability and luxury. In tune with their senses, Tauruses feel their best when they’re comfortable and at peace. This new moon asks you to create a warm, inviting space for yourself. Find ways to add some pleasure to your life, whether through a spa day or simply by letting yourself sleep late. Cook your favorite hearty meals, go for a walk through nature, light a few candles, curl up with a good book, and enjoy some slow living for a change. Your body and nervous system will thank you later.

4. Move Slowly, but Steadily

Sometimes, Tauruses can have an all-or-nothing attitude. Either they’re spending the entire weekend in bed binge-watching their favorite comfort show with a bag of chips, or they’re hustling like a business owner working 12-hour shifts. This new moon reminds us to slow down—but not so much that we’re neglecting our goals. Practice as much self-compassion as you do discipline, and take small steps forward each day.