4 Zodiac Signs Facing Major Transformation With Pluto Retrograde

Pluto, the generational planet of rebirth, evolution, and power in astrology, will station retrograde on Wednesday, April 6, triggering a five-month period of transformation. While Pluto may have been stripped of its planetary status decades ago, astrologists still view it as an intense force.

“Its very mysterious transformation in identity and scientific change in status from planet to dwarf planet to Kuiper belt object is demonstrative of the very archetype of Pluto itself: unknown and maybe unknowable, just like the distribution and movement of power,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media Network.

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She notes that Pluto retrogrades are quite common, occurring once a year for about five to six months. Here’s what you can expect from this powerful transit—and which signs will be most impacted.

4 Signs Most Impacted by Pluto Retrograde

According to Tate, four zodiac signs will feel this station the most profoundly.

1. Aries

This Pluto retrograde will ask you to believe in yourself and your purpose, Aries. No one else can do it for you.

“Aries, Pluto stations retrograde in a tight sextile to confusing outer planet Neptune, transiting your sign,” Tate explains. “Perhaps it is time to reimagine your position within the greater whole?”

Now is not the time for hesitancy or insecurity. It’s time to step into your power.

“Your confidence and conviction are your only limitations to expanding into greater capacity and fulfillment, or personal mission and purpose,” Tate says. “Believe you can change things, dedicate yourself, and then you can.”

2. Gemini

Your time and attention are best spent on yourself and your own life, Gemini. Don’t waste energy on other people’s business. Tend to your own, and you’ll watch passions flourish.

“Gemini, Pluto is stationing retrograde in a close trine to disruptive outer planet Uranus, transiting your sign,” says Tate. “Whatever is shaking up and shaking out in your life deserves some examination and personal investigation. Remember that necessity mothers invention, so marshal all of your creative forces when the occasion to do so reveals itself. You’ve always been quick on your feet.”

3. Scorpio

It’s time to remember and harness your own power, Scorpio. You have all the answers you need.

“Scorpio, Pluto is given rulership of your sign in modern astrology, but the REAL important factor here is this Full Moon lunar cycle in your sign, setting off major shifts in the organizations you are a part of,” says Tate. “Step up to the plate where you are asked to, and remember how magnetic you are. Call in the major changes you wish to see with intention and focus. Nobody can stop a Scorpio on a mission.”

4. Aquarius

It’s time to release what no longer serves you, Aquarius. This will make room for more aligned opportunities.

“Aquarius, Pluto stations in your sign, offering you an important opportunity to consider which communities and media platforms you are personally identifying with and connected to,” says Tate. “Maybe there is an important alteration in role or title in store for you? Allow what feels like dead skin to fall away, and don’t hesitate to evolve. With great power comes great responsibility, right?”

Effects of Pluto Retrograde

This particular Pluto retrograde will feel especially heavy, so expect some intense interactions and unexpected events during this time. You’ll likely notice more change occurring in the world around you than in your personal life.

“When Pluto stations retrograde, like any other planet, its stillness in the sky pulls focus to its significations and actions in the world,” Tate explains. “Since Pluto is a transpersonal planet with a cycle that takes ~250 years to complete, every Pluto transit is a once-in-a-lifetime event whose impact is most visible geopolitically and environmentally, rather than in our own personal lived experience. Trust that there are major power games afoot, especially for folks with major natal placements between 2-8 degrees of the fixed signs.”