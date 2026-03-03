5 Books Guaranteed to Get You Out of Your Reading Slump

As a bookworm who finds more comfort and connection in books than in other humans, I am the worst version of myself when I’m trapped in a reading slump. Thankfully, to prevent or cure my occasional rut, I’ve found some tried-and-true solutions in book form. Here are five books to get you out of your reading slump.

1. The Ghostwriter by Julia Clark

If you’re looking for a captivating psychological thriller to rescue you from your reading slump, The Ghostwriter by Julia Clark is the perfect book for you. The story follows Olivia Dumont, a failing ghostwriter whose last-ditch effort to make it in the industry is to ghostwrite her father’s book. The problem? It’s been years since she’s spoken to her dad, a horror novelist who’s suspected of murdering his siblings decades prior.

Now, Olivia must decide between saving her writing career and confronting her family’s dark, secretive past. This novel is incredibly engaging and unique—just what the doctor (or book reviewer) ordered for your reading slump.

2. The Restaurant by Pamela M. Kelley

If you’re craving a lighthearted beach read, consider The Restaurant by Pamela M. Kelley. The novel follows three sisters who lead separate lives across the country, yet are reunited by their late grandmother’s simple request: manage their family restaurant in Nantucket for at least one year.

Now, the three women—each of which are facing their own challenges, from infidelity and divorce to career progression and motherhood—are forced back into proximity, reinforcing their sisterhood and encouraging their individual growth.

I devoured this book while lounging at the Jersey Shore on my annual summer vacation, and I instantly craved more of these sweet, lovable characters and their stories.

3. You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

Searching for an emotional young adult novel? You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao is a beautifully tender story about young adult love and devastating loss.

After 17-year-old Julie’s boyfriend, Sam, unexpectedly passed away, she tries her best to forget he ever existed, unable to process the unsurmountable grief. However, she calls his phone for one last time, seeking comfort in the sound of his voicemail, and…he picks up.

Now, Julia is gifted another chance to say goodbye to her lover—but at what cost to herself and those around her? This heartbreaking novel will have you sobbing for days, but you know what they say: it’s better to feel pain (read this book) than to feel nothing at all (settle into your reading slump).

4. Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber

Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber is another deliciously-written psychological thriller to rip you out of your reading rut. The book follows Josie Buhram, whose carefully-curated life is flipped upside down when a rising true crime podcaster starts exploring her family’s infamous murder case.

After her father’s murder, Josie fled her hometown a decade ago and never looked back. She went as far as to change her name and no longer speak to her sister or mother, both of whom either betrayed or abandoned her. However, now that an investigative reporter is re-opening her family’s case, her new life—and the uncertainties of her past—flash before her eyes.

Only this time, she has more to lose: a safe and stable home life with her long-term boyfriend, who has no idea who she really is. This book will not only cure your reading slump, but it will have you canceling plans just to finish the story.

5. Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

There’s nothing like a good romcom novel to bring you back to life—and back into reading. Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert is a hilarious, wholesome, emotional, and encouraging read.

The contemporary romance novel follows Chloe Brown, a chronically ill woman who’d rather play on her computer than actually socialize with other humans. However, after a near-death experience, Chloe figures it’s about time she actually…well, gets a life.

So, she creates a list of must-do activities, like getting drunk downtown, going camping, and having meaningless sex. As she embarks on her mission, however, Chloe meets a tatted handyman/secret artist with a motorcycle and enough sex appeal to get anyone he wants.

I mean, if any characters can get you out of your reading slump, it’s these two polar opposite love interests.