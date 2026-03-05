5 Heavy Metal Bands With Bourbon Whiskey Brands That Live Up to the Hype

I don’t remember the first time I drank whiskey. I’d almost bet real money, however, that it happened while I was hanging out with my high school friend Justin, listening to heavy metal. (I’m not as scared for my mom to read that now, more than two decades removed, but nobody tell her anyway.)

Growing up in Nashville, music and bourbon just go hand-in-hand. The important thing is to remember to consume one in moderation, and the other in liberal amounts. I’ll let you be the judge of what’s right for you, but I have learned (the hard way) to over-indulge in music and let the whiskey be a supporting act.

As someone who’s always gravitated more towards heavy metal, it’s been exciting to me that, over the years, more and more bands and artists have jumped into the world of spirits. And as someone who’s always been more of a bourbon guy, let me share a few of my favorites with you.

Blackened from Metallica

Starting with a pretty straightforward selection, you really cannot go wrong with Metallica’s Blackened. It’s a blend of North American straight bourbon & rye whiskeys finished in brandy casks. The distillers also use a process called “BLACK NOISE” to extract more flavor from the wood, creating a “sonically-enhanced” product.

“The sweetness of the bourbon is perfectly balanced with the savory spice offered by the rye,” reads a description of Blackened. “The whiskey is further enhanced with the brandy cask finish, adding notes of apricot, which plays perfectly alongside the honey and caramel notes of the blend.”

This is one I’ve picked up quite a few times over the years. At a price point around $70, it drinks like a high-class thrash riff. I highly recommend pairing it with a vinyl playthrough of Metallica’s 1988 album, …And Justice for All.

Broadstreet Infamous from Trivium frontman Matt Heafy

To be transparent…. Broadstreet Infamous isn’t a “Trivium whiskey.” But the band’s frontman, Matt Heafy, is a partner in the brand.

“I always have wanted to go against the grain and create and discover things that I felt I haven’t encountered yet,” Heafy previously said of his motivation for teaming up with the company. “That’s how I write my music, that’s how I like to explore the fun side innovations I like to work at and work with.”

For more transparency, I have not personally had the pleasure of trying Broadstreet Infamous. Yet. But I did reach out to a good friend who lives in Georgia, where it’s much easier to come by, and asked him. His response: “That s*** is f***ing AWESOME.” Direct Quote.

Shotgun Blast Whiskey from Machine Head

One of the newer heavy metal whiskey brands to emerge recently is Shotgun Blast. It’s from Robb Flynn, founding frontman of legendary metal band Machine Head. The name of the blend comes from the band’s 1994 song “Davidian”, which says, “Let freedom ring with a shotgun blast!”

“Crafted with care, this ultra-premium whiskey is a blend of 3-year and 10-year bourbon, featuring a mash bill of 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% malted barley,” reads a description of the spirit. “The result is a rich, full-bodied flavor with the power and intensity that echoes Burn My Eyes, the album that redefined heavy music.”

I had a chance to try Shotgun Blast last year at a music festival, and it blew me away. (See what I did there?) It’s got some bite and a slight burn, but it’s a good burn. Also, this whiskey comes in a bottle shaped like a shotgun, and it has shotgun shell shot glasses, which is super f***ing cool. My take… this one makes a great gift or special-occasion spirit.

Three Chord Bourbon x UNDERØATH

So, similar to Trivium and Broadstreet Infamous, Underoath is not necessarily a force behind Three Chord Bourbon. But the folks at Three Chord are some absolute real ones when it comes to their musical partnerships, which also include collabs with bands like Fu Manchu and Halestorm.

The only one I’ve personally tried is their Underoath blend. I was really surprised to find it in my local liquor shop, and so I picked up a bottle immediately. The tasting notes are maybe a tad sweeter than some aficionados like (some vanilla and cinnamon in there for sure), but it landed just right for me.

I don’t know how to explain it, but this one is just the most perfect collision of my teen years and adult life. Growing up on hardcore and screamo music—very specifically Underoath—to now being a whiskey-loving Elder Millennial… It’s like me in a bottle, and that’s so comforting.

No. 9 Whiskey from Slipknot

I’m not going to say that I “saved the best for last,” but I will say that, for me and my personal palette, this one fires on all cylinders: Slipknot’s No. 9 whiskey.

Like most of my peers, I’ve been a Slipknot fan since the first time I heard that grimy opening riff of “Wait and Bleed”, followed by Corey Taylor hauntingly singing, “I’ve felt the hate rise up in me…” Now, as a grown-up, I can listen to that song while drinking to it. Legally this time.

Years ago, I was gifted a bottle of this by an old friend. It did not last long. But that empty bottle still sits on a rack under my record player, with the memories of its sweet and spicy tones lingering as a reminder of its brilliance.