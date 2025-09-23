5 Tips for Maintaining Your Sanity on Social Media

I don’t know about you, but I have an awful habit of starting and ending my day scrolling on social media. And, of course, it often distracts me throughout the day, too. This over-reliance on our phones, coupled with our apparent addiction to them, can be quite disturbing and concerning, stripping us of the present moment.

This is especially true when it comes to consuming news from social media. We want to be informed and aware of any social injustices or breaking stories, but overdoing it can do more harm than good.

Videos by VICE

Does this mean you need to give up social media and stop reading the news altogether? Of course, not. In fact, social media does have its benefits, and knowing what’s going on in the world is crucial.

However, there are ways to strike a healthier balance. Here are five tips for forming a non-toxic relationship with social media and the news.

1. Seek News on Your Own Terms

You know how it is: you’re scrolling on TikTok, trying to escape your stressors for some entertainment or connection, only to see countless videos about heartbreaking news or conflicting viewpoints, adding to your already sensitive nervous system.

“Avoid consuming news when passively scrolling,” said Andrew Smith of Click Consult. “Instead, make a conscious effort to view news on your terms only by dedicating a specific time every day.”

Seek out news through credible resources rather than from strangers on the internet. That way, you’re still informed, but you’re not overexposing yourself.

2. Set Boundaries With Your Phone

When you’re leaving your house, what are some must-haves? Wallet, keys, and…your phone, of course.

“It’s likely that your phone is always on hand,” said Smith. “While this means that you are accessible to your phone, it also means your phone is accessible to you.”

Now, it might be unrealistic to leave your phone at home or keep it in the other room at all times. However, setting some boundaries with yourself can help you form a healthier relationship with social media and news consumption.

“Set time limits for yourself, and try to limit yourself to only using social media at certain times of the day,” Smith advised. “Avoid first thing in the morning, which can start your day off in a bad mood, and before bed, which will cause you to have negative thoughts racing through your mind when trying to sleep.”

3. Diversify Your Sources

Social media often provides a sense of trusted community for individuals to access from the comfort of their own homes. This isn’t a negative thing. However, it can become toxic if you’re not diversifying your news sources and thinking for yourself.

“Balance short-form content explainers with trusted news outlets,” Smith recommended. “Reuters Institute Digital News Report found that people who consume a mix of traditional and digital news report higher trust and lower stress.”

Marco Piunti/Getty Images/VICE

4. Don’t Believe a Headline

News reporters often default to clickbait headlines to capture your attention. Unfortunately, it’s the nature of journalism today—but it’s important not to take anything at face value.

Sometimes, social media users will only read a headline and make assumptions based solely on a few misleading words, which end up spreading like wildfire across social media platforms like TikTok.

“If a headline feels sensational or too good (or bad) to be true, it probably is,” said Smith. “Fact-check against at least one other reputable source before sharing or reacting.”

5. Don’t Overexpose Yourself

While you don’t want to bask in your own privilege and be ignorant of the social issues that don’t directly impact you, you also want to protect yourself from over-exposure to stress and fear.

“It’s important to stay informed, but too much exposure can be overwhelming and lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, and burnout,” said Smith. “Limit your news intake to a few trusted sources, rather than getting your information from everywhere possible. Stop checking the news every time there’s a notification, which can make you feel on edge all day, and limit your news reading to a specific time once a day.”