50 Cent Says Spite and Hatred Is the Best Motivator: ‘Make Them Watch Your Success’

It’s no secret that beef has been a key ingredient in the success of 50 Cent. He made his mark in hip-hop with “How to Rob“, where he fantasizes about targeting the biggest rappers in the game. Some of those artists even clapped back at him, which gave him a boost in marketing. Then, the feuds became never-ending, from Fat Joe and Jadakiss to Cam’ron to Diddy to the infamous Ja Rule war that’s still ongoing today.

This antagonism has become a trademark for 50 Cent. But how does he manage to maintain the energy for all this hate? Spite is a finite resource that would seemingly burn out anyone. But for 50, it has created an empire and something he seriously advises people to wield.

In a February 2026 Instagram post, 50 shared a video of him munching on a snack with a DoorDash bag in the background, in reference to his Super Bowl ad with the company. In the caption, 50 Cent stressed that people need to let their enemies be their drive. Let victory over their adversaries be the determining force behind their success. It’ll only make everything that much sweeter when goals are achieved. “Good morning let your enemies become motivation, make them watch your success till they snap,” 50 wrote in his caption. “Then get the F**k out the way before they crash out LOL.”

It’s hard to tell him that he’s wrong when his penchant for beef helped him get so many of his endorsements. Even DoorDash built its entire campaign behind 50 barking back and forth with his enemies. When he referred to himself as ‘the king of trolls,’ he smirked in the commercial and loved the flattery.

Then, 50 Cent proceeded to unload with references to Ja Rule, Floyd Mayweather, and especially Diddy. It’s the Bad Boy mogul who received most of the shots, pulling out cheese puffs (“don’t want to be too obvious”) and a pack of combs to reference his government name. The most scathing of all was when he pulled out a bottle of liquor and poked fun at Diddy’s prison sentence. “And you know what goes great with beef? A bottle of this beautiful Branson Cognac. Aged four years… or 50 months. Who’s keeping count?” 50 Cent cheekily grinned.

Another bit of antagonism from 50 is when he laughed at Ja Rule fighting with Tony Yayo on a plane. “He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary a**. LOL YAYO said suck my d**k,” he wrote on Instagram in February 2026.