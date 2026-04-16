57 Years Ago, MC5 Got Booted From Elektra Records After Profanity-Laden Magazine Ad

MC5 was a rock band with authentic attitude, and they didn’t do anything by halves. Their debut album, Kick Out the Jams, was recorded live to capture their high-energy, rebellious spirit. Notably, it also captured singer Rob Tyner shouting “Kick out the jams, motherf***er!” before they played the title track.

The band was a beloved staple of the Detroit rock scene, but not everyone was a fan. Kick Out the Jams released in February 1969 on Elektra Records, but by April, MC5 was short a record label. Not because of poor sales or the conclusion of a contract. But because the band had publicly protested Detroit-based Hudson’s Department Stores for refusing to stock the album.

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In 1969, there were no explicit content warnings on albums. The Parents Music Resource Center was 16 years away from its formation, which would lead to the Parental Advisory sticker. But at the time, it was anyone’s guess if there was profanity on an album. Hudson’s refused to sell Kick Out the Jams because of this. Where fans rejoiced for MC5’s raw, unfiltered energy, Hudson’s saw only obscenity, and that didn’t fly as family entertainment.

MC5 Doesn’t Go Quietly, Instead Publicly Shaming Hudson’s Department Stores for Refusing to Sell Their Album

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It’s possible that the issue could have been resolved if MC5 chose to negotiate with the retailer, bringing in Elektra Records as mediator. Detroit was big enough for the both of them as beloved local institutions. But subtlety was a dirty word. MC5 was pissed, and everyone was going to hear about it.

The band took out a full-page ad in Fifth Estate, an Ann Arbor-based magazine. Loudly and proudly, they declared their displeasure in a profanity-laden message.

“KICK OUT THE JAMS, MOTHERF***ER!” the page read. “And kick in the door if the store won’t sell you the album on Elektra. F**K HUDSON’S!”

MC5 also went the extra mile and included Elektra’s logo, even though the label had no prior knowledge of the ad. In response, Hudson’s pulled Elektra’s entire catalog from their shelves. The Doors, Tim Buckley, Judy Collins, Love, and many more lost out on a major retailer. This, of course, did not go over well with Elektra Records.

They quickly dropped MC5 from their roster, but the band signed with Atlantic Records almost a month later. Perhaps their untamed approach would be better appreciated on the New York City-based label. They released their second and third albums, Back in the USA and High Time, on Atlantic, but the shine quickly wore off for this label as well. MC5 was dropped from Atlantic around 1971 and disbanded in 1972.