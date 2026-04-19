6 No-Skip Hip-Hop and R&B Albums That Are Turning 10 Years Old This Year

The year 2016 was a magical one for so many millennials and Gen Z young adults. So many memories were made before the social world around us crumbled, and we became ruled by algorithms. Music became a major reason for this, with an impeccable soundtrack to our carefree times. Now, 10 years later, some people still long to go back to the times when we didn’t worry so much about our present and future.

Consequently, Noisey has selected six fantastic albums in hip-hop and R&B that dictated so many of our playlists. With the rise of fresh stars to 2010s staples releasing defining albums, there are too many great records to choose from.

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6 Classic Hip-Hop and R&B Albums Turning 10 Years Old

‘Blank Face LP’ by ScHoolboy Q

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Blank Face LP remains ScHoolboy Q’s opus, a sprawling West Coast epic that gives us a street view of his upbringing. The album feels extremely cinematic in its production, “JoHn Muir” feeling like a high-speed chase, or “Tookie Knows II” being grimy and the air thick with tension. It spotlights all of Q’s greatest qualities as a rapper, vivid writing that can weave through strong storytelling, rich humor, and addictive hooks.

‘Blonde’ by Frank Ocean

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Blonde felt like a season finale of sorts for a lot of people in 2016. Afterwards, America sank into a more downtrodden state of mind as social and political unrest heightened. Everything felt a little different, like we were diving into a new life where our innocence was fizzling out.

Frank Ocean’s classic strips everything naked, digging into the root of our emotional psyche. “White Ferrari” and “Godspeed” get existential, while “Solo” depicts the drugs you might take to cope with all of the restlessness. Where Channel Orange used color to juxtapose some of its sharper criticisms and stark songwriting, Blonde ushered in an era of minimalism. In the years that followed, artists have fruitlessly attempted to copy what he did so naturally ever since. The world doesn’t feel so rosy. It’s like waiting on Blonde was the last piece before we entered a darker period in our culture.

‘Still Brazy’ by YG

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Where do you go when the sound that helped you blow up rapidly fades away? For YG, he retreated deep into the rich history of West Coast hip-hop. The result brought Still Brazy, entrenched in tried and true G-Funk stylings without ever sounding cheap or tacky. A lesser rapper would’ve doubled down on gimmickry. But through grizzled storytelling or undeniable hooks like on “Twist My Fingaz”, he carried the lineage further.

‘A Seat At The Table’ by Solange

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Similar to Blonde, A Seat At The Table captured a distinct feeling people felt in 2016. However, the difference is that Solange’s record transcends its time, looking back at history to see how we got here. Whether she tackles the institutional inequity that informed the time or muses over her own interpersonal battles, she sings with grace and softness.

‘Savage Mode’ by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin

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Nowadays, 21 Savage has settled into his role as one of the premier stars in hip-hop. His albums sound larger and a lot cleaner due to his immersion into the mainstream. However, when he first burst onto the scene, his music was absolutely bone-chilling. Savage Mode broke through the mold, Savage rapping in cold stares and threats he would carry out with no remorse. “Wet your mama’s house, wet your grandma’s house/keep shootin’ until somebody die,” he raps demonically on “No Heart”.

‘Malibu’ by Anderson .Paak

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Anderson .Paak’s rise to fame and R&B prestige was rapid. Initially, he made eclectic electronic stylings in Venice and was featured on Dr. Dre’s Compton. Some artists might slip back into their niche and rest on royalties from contributions to Dre. But .Paak immediately acted upon the momentum with the gorgeous, deeply vibrant Malibu. The record smells like saltwater; you can feel the sand underneath your feet, intimate romance at the beach. Every musical decision is made to reflect the coastal city.