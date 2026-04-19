6 R&B Songs That Feel Like Finding Your Soulmate

The dating scene can feel like absolute torture. Dating apps have turned into a game that no one wants to play anymore. The social conditions make for a strange gender war where everyone kind of just hates each other. The hopeless romantics out there just want to skip to the part where they’re in love and have found their soulmate. But how could you even tell what that looks or feels like anymore?

What if I told you there are songs that feel just like that magical moment? Records that make you feel those butterflies in your stomach, like you found someone who actually completes you. Since R&B is the genre of love, of course, there are an abundance of options to choose from. Consequently, Noisey has selected six timeless R&B songs that feel exactly how it’s supposed to feel when you truly find the one for you.

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6 Classic R&B Songs That Feel Like You’ve Finally Found Your Soulmate

“Find Someone Like You” by Snoh Aalegra

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Something about those twinkling chords that signal marriage bells, white gowns, and maids of honor. “Find Someone Like You” is the song that plays when you imagine the ideal wedding, nervously reciting your vows to the love of your life. “Nothing’s ever perfect, but you’re perfect to me/and f**k being asleep, you’re a dream, I need you,” Snoh Aalegra coos. It’s a beautiful song for anyone who spends their time daydreaming about getting married to their soulmate.

“I Want To Be Your Man” by Zapp & Roger

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There’s a running cliché that when it’s love at first sight, time just stops. Everything around you seemingly freezes, and nothing else matters but the person in front of you. “I Want To Be Your Man” bottles that energy, the intro glimmering before the drums dissipate the synths. It feels like your eyes are dilating when you’re absolutely enraptured by another person. That’s what finding your soulmate is supposed to feel like.

“You Put A Move On My Heart” by Quincy Jones and Tamia

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Achingly romantic. Tamia sings of a truly divine love that’ll shine amidst all of the darkness. “When the world seems a lonely place/I’ve got a dream that won’t leave a trace of the blues/I just think of you,” she croons on the sexy Quincy Jones production. When life feels like it’s destined to fall apart, true love always remains the key to our sanity.

“I Choose You” by Willie Hutch

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Willie Hutch sings like he’s at the altar with his soulmate and a pastor on “I Choose You”. He stresses how grateful he is for his woman to have always been around, through thick and thin. By the second verse, he muses over no longer having to play the fruitless dating game. By each hook, he howls that he exclusively chooses the love of his life while horns blow like heaven opening above. Ironically, only André 3000 understood the assignment when UGK and Three 6 Mafia sampled “I Choose You” on “Int’l Players Anthem”.

“My, My, My” by Johnny Gill

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Sometimes, when you see the person you love, your head just falls back in awe. They could just be existing, being completely themselves, and it’ll leave you swooning. That’s the energy Johnny Gill leads with on “My, My, My”, in awe of the red dress, the high heels, and the sweet perfume she puts on. “Slide on your lipstick, and let all your hair down/’cause baby when you get through, I’m gonna show off you,” Gill sings. Finding your soulmate will have you adoring every part of them.