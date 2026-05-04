6 Zodiac Signs and Placements Enjoying the Most Luck in May 2026

It’s officially a new month, and despite April being my birthday month, I couldn’t be happier to move deeper into spring. What’s more, we’re kickstarting this month with a powerful full moon in Scorpio. If the passionate, mysterious water sign has anything to say about it, May will be filled with abundance and opportunity—especially for six signs in particular.

According to an astrologer, here are the luckiest zodiac signs in May.

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1. Gemini (Sun, Moon, Rising, Venus)

Astrologer Kate Hubbard, aka @urstrangeaquariusfriend on TikTok, declares Gemini as the main character of May. This goes for anyone with their sun, moon, rising, or venus in the air sign.

“Venus has now entered Gemini! Uranus has newly entered Gemini as well, allowing Venus and Uranus to meet,” Kate explains. “This brings unexpected surprises in Gemini’s life in romance, money, and our overall pleasure. Later on, the sun enters Gemini on May 21st, shining a spotlight on Gemini placements.”

2. Taurus (Sun, Moon, Rising, Venus)

With the sun still in Taurus until mid-May, the earth sign will continue to receive blessings and share the spotlight with Gemini, Hubbard says.

“There is also an upcoming new moon on May 16th in the sign of Taurus,” she adds. “This brings opportunity to plant seeds and for a new beginning around our stability, resources, values, and what we deem worthy. Taurus placements will feel this fresh start the most!”

3. Cancer (Sun, Moon, Rising, Venus)

Those with major placements in Cancer can expect ongoing luck this May.

“Jupiter is currently finishing up its transit through Cancer, so Cancer placements will still be receiving the last bits of extra luck, abundance, and growth this transit has brought,” says Hubbard. “Venus then enters Cancer on May 18th, bringing nurturing, loving energy, and letting Cancers feel themselves just a little more than usual.”

4. Scorpio (Sun, Moon, Rising, Venus)

As stated earlier, May starts with an intense full moon in the sign of Scorpio, and major Scorpio placements will feel its impact the most.

“This is an activation of energy around transformation, shedding old skin, illumination of the truth,” Hubbard explains. “This can also be releasing what no longer serves them.”

Both May’s full moon and new moon will positively impact Scorpios, so their luck won’t run out just yet.

“We then have a Taurus New Moon on May 16th, which is especially beneficial for Scorpio Risings as it falls in their 7th house,” Hubbard continues. “This brings a new start in one-on-one relationships, marriages or serious relationships, or business deals/partnerships.”

5. Sagittarius (Sun and Rising)

Did I mention there will be two full moons in May? In fact, the first and last days of May will both fall under a full moon. The second one will occur in Sagittarius, impacting those with their sun and/or rising in the sign.

“We have a rare blue full moon at the end of the month, May 31st,” says Hubbard. “This will be felt by Sagittarius placements in letting an old version of themselves go. For Sagittarius risings, Venus and Uranus in Gemini move into their 7th house of relationships or business partnerships. This brings new changes into how they relate to others, in how they date, and possible new business deals or opportunities coming up this month.”

6. Virgo (Rising)

Virgo rising is another lucky placement in May, so expect some serendipitous blessings.

“Venus and Uranus in Gemini are transiting Virgo’s 10th house,” Hubbard says. “This allows for unexpected positive changes in career, public image, and new opportunities for professional or largely public recognition.”