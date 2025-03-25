A Bizarre Half-Alien, Half-Mermaid Appeared on a UK Beach

An alien-like mermaid skeleton washed ashore in the UK earlier this month, and I’m officially creeped out.

On the sandy beach of Margate, Kent—a coastal town in England—beachgoers noticed quite a freaky figure.

Paula Regan“For the life of me, I can’t tell you what it was,” Paula Regan, a London resident who found the dead creature, told South West News Service. “It was the weirdest thing.”

Umm…I mean, looking at the pictures, I’m thinking something along the lines of an alien mermaid.

The mysterious figure appeared to have an extraterrestrial-looking head, a skeleton-like body, and a scaled, mermaid-appearing tail. It was also partially sticking out of the sand in a seemingly threatening manner.

“The beach was completely empty, so it really stood out,” Regan explained.

“At first, I thought it was a bit of driftwood or maybe a dead seal because I could see these funny tail fin things,” she continued. “The head looked skeletal, but the back part—where the fishtail was—was soft and squidgy (squishy). It didn’t feel slimy or decomposed, but it was definitely strange.”

While the beach was empty, eventually, a ton of beachgoers noticed the commotion and flocked to the figure.

“A small crowd gathered—people walking their dogs, passersby—and even a man setting up the beach huts came over,” Regan said.

However, even with all those people, no one “could work out what it was.”

“Some thought it might have fallen off a boat, while others suggested it could be a figurehead from a ship—like one of those carved mermaids,” she explained. “I just knew no one would believe us if we didn’t take a picture.”

I think more of us don’t want to believe it because WTF?

If this is what aliens really look like, then I’m even more afraid of those New Jersey UFOs flying over my home than I was in December.