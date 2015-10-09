A Tour of the Most Depressingly-Named Places in the World

Depression Pond. Suicide Bridge Road. Disappointment Island. Just a few names from the depressing world of Instagram’s @sadtopographies, an account that features the locations of some of the saddest places on earth.

At first I thought it was a joke. Who the hell would live in a place called Dead Dog Island, or Misery Bay? But nay, these are real places, with real people. You can find them all on Google Maps—why not spend an afternoon on Shades of Death Road, or take a Sunday family picnic on Bloody Dick Peak? There’s even a business area called Uncertain, and Mamungkukumpurangkuntjunya Hill, South Australia, a word which translates to “where the devil urinates,” according to sadtopographies.

I was born in Bobeldijk. People always visit to laugh. Because it sounds rustic, I think, and very small. Bobeldijk is both, and I think that’s fine. I mean, it could be worse:

Hopeless Pass, California, US #hopless A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Sep 30, 2015 at 12:55am PDT

Alone, Brescia Province, Italy #alone A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Oct 6, 2015 at 4:19am PDT

Murder Island, Argyle, Canada #murder A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Sep 27, 2015 at 12:05am PDT

Suicide Bridge, Hurlock, U.S. #suicide A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:17am PDT

Mistake Island, Jonesport, U.S #mistake A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Sep 20, 2015 at 7:04am PDT

Little Hope, Texas #littlehope A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Sep 20, 2015 at 11:22pm PDT

See more on @sadtopographies.

A version of this post originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

Related:

Street Selfies Take a Snapshot of British Democracy

Map Visualizes International Cyber War Happening In Real Time

Roam a 3D Mountain Range Made from Kim Kardashian’s Face