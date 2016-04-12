Watch Action Bronson Grill Octopus and Drink Rosé with Seth Meyers

We’re biased, but we’re pretty big fans of Action Bronson’s new show on VICELAND Fuck That’s Delicious. So we were pretty stoked to learn that he would be on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night cooking up some octopus and drinking some rosé. The video, which you can watch below, is pretty fun—and even though it’s like 9 AM in New York, we’d be down to scarf some of that grilled octopus. Action also mentioned that his next mixtape Blue Chips 7000 is on the way (soon? maybe? hopefully?) before telling his story of how he was a chef in New York City before he became a rapper. The video is a fun watch, so just stop reading this paragraph and watch it below.