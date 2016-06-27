Here’s a Video of Adele Making Every Single Person at Glastonbury Cry

“I’ll start with a few upbeat songs, but from then it’s just gonna get a bit miserable I’m afraid!” Adele shouted at the Glastonbury crowd, who cheered back at her. If there was ever was a more appropriate moment to cry and wallow at the current state of the world, it was Saturday night, watching Adele on the Pyramid Stage, as she sang intensely emotional songs for two hours straight to a field full of drunk people covered in mud.

It wasn’t all about ugly crying into paper cups of beer in between tweeting about Brexit though. Anytime Adele wasn’t singing (which was incredible, as you can probably imagine) she was bringing trembling audience members up on stage for selfies, shouting as many profanities as possible into the mic, and telling everyone what an amazing time she was having. “Oh my God. Oh my God. Hi,” she said. “This is the best fucking moment of my whole life. Oh my God. Look at you. Can you put the lights on more? I want to see them.”

Videos by VICE

Watch multiple thousands of people sing “Someone Like You” below or find the whole set on BBC iPlayer.