This painting, showing North Korean soldiers celebrating with their Russian comrades, was displayed at an exhibition in Moscow last autumn. Jointly organized by the North Korean and Russian ministries of culture, the exhibition was titled Art Exhibition of the DPRK: The Country of Great People and held at the All-Russian Museum of Decorative Arts to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. (Credit: In the Same Trench by Kim Chang Yung.) VICE Magazine The VICE Propaganda Report 2026 How shady forces all over the world are using images to melt your brain. By Propagandopolis May 12, 2026, 12:08pm Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:Features, propaganda, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage Outkast Rapper Big Boi Revealed the Thing He ‘Nerds Out’ Over and It’s Pretty Awesome 1 hour ago By Stephen Andrew Galiher Pictures by Slop Shop and Third World Elite Circuits and Worship: In ROKO We Trust 2 hours ago By The Slop Shop and Third World Elite 14 Years Ago, Martin Short Gracefully Endured One of the Most Infamous ‘Today’ Show Interviews Ever 2 hours ago By Tony Alpsen Letters From VICE Magazine’s Editors: Spring 2026 2 hours ago By Ben Ditto and Kevin Lee Kharas