The VICE Propaganda Report 2026

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This painting, showing North Korean soldiers celebrating with their Russian comrades, was displayed at an exhibition in Moscow last autumn. Jointly organized by the North Korean and Russian ministries of culture, the exhibition was titled Art Exhibition of the DPRK: The Country of Great People and held at the All-Russian Museum of Decorative Arts to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. (Credit: In the Same Trench by Kim Chang Yung.)
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