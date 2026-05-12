Dead Space 4 May Never Happen Despite Strong Fan Base

When Dead Space came out during the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era, it quickly became one of the premier horror franchises in all of video games. Now, after three mainline games and a very impressive remake, it seems more unlikely than ever that the franchise will ever fully return.

ex-dead space producer dashes hopes of dead space 4

screenshot: Electronic Arts

Near the beginning of the decade, horror game fans were getting excited about EA’s ground-up remake of the original 2008 Dead Space. When it dropped early on in 2023, it was a big hit and garnered near universal critical acclaim. It was widely considered one of the best games of that year, and in terms of sales, it reportedly settled around 2 million copies sold, which is impressive for a horror game.

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Many who enjoyed the Dead Space remake figured that a remake of the second game in the trilogy would be the natural progression for EA and developer Motive Studio. However, in 2024 it was heavily rumored that EA had much higher sales expectations for the 2023 remake, and that, as a result of the game missing said expectations, it canned any possibility of a Dead Space 2 revival. EA denied the rumor at the time, but the involvement of Motive Studio in its ongoing live service FPS Battlefield 6 seems to say otherwise.

Sales expectations for Dead space 4 would be too high

screenshot: Electronic Arts

Despite dreams of a Dead Space 2 remake dying down, fans have remained hopeful that the series would one day return with Dead Space 4, an all-new entry. In a new episode of the FRVR Podcast, however, former Dead Space producer Chuck Beaver shared some insight into why he believes EA is highly unlikely to ever give Dead Space 4 the green light. According to Beaver, sales goals for horror games have only skyrocketed since the Dead Space series was still alive and well in the Xbox 360 and PS3 era.

“Horror games have a bit of a ceiling, you know, and I think the number back in Frank Gibeau’s day was 5 million units to keep going on Dead Space…I think the number is like 15 million units now, given the cost of things. Any of the Resident Evils are selling around seven million, that’s a pretty good number.”

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

For good reason, Capcom’s Resident Evil series has become a sort of sales benchmark ever since its revitalization in 2019 with the Resident Evil 2 remake. It seems to have inflated the expectations of some of the larger game companies, who now seem to see new horror games as too big of a financial risk. Beaver also points out that a lot of AAA studios and publishers are looking for a Fortnite to call their own, going on to call single-player only titles a “dinosaur fossil of a business model.” While there are many new single player games that can come out and be wildly successful, like 2025 Game of the Year Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and this year’s Resident Evil Requiem, which moved over 7 million copies, it’s no stretch to say that many AAA publishers now seem more determined than ever to strike gold in the live service space.

“Companies now are looking for the next Fortnite. They need something that is a perennial moneymaker…something like a single-player package game with no live service offering that’s like it’s just a dinosaur fossil of a business model.”

Motive Studio, which is the team that would be most likely to tackle Dead Space 4 if the game ever happens to be greenlit, is still busy supporting Battlefield 6 and likely will be for a long time. It’s also working on a mysterious Iron Man game that’s gone radio silent since its official announcement four years ago.