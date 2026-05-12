Photography by Andrew Miksys VICE Magazine Luck Is a Thing You Make: Photos of Lithuania’s Roma Youth Andrew Miksys has been taking pictures of Lithuania’s young Roma for 25 years. He talks to VICE about leaving the U.S. and making them his neighbors. By Kevin Lee Kharas May 12, 2026, 12:22pm Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:Photography, Roma, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage Outkast Rapper Big Boi Revealed the Thing He ‘Nerds Out’ Over and It’s Pretty Awesome 1 hour ago By Stephen Andrew Galiher Pictures by Slop Shop and Third World Elite Circuits and Worship: In ROKO We Trust 2 hours ago By The Slop Shop and Third World Elite 14 Years Ago, Martin Short Gracefully Endured One of the Most Infamous ‘Today’ Show Interviews Ever 2 hours ago By Tony Alpsen Letters From VICE Magazine’s Editors: Spring 2026 2 hours ago By Ben Ditto and Kevin Lee Kharas