Subscribe to VICE

VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletter

Photography by Andrew Miksys
VICE Magazine

Luck Is a Thing You Make: Photos of Lithuania’s Roma Youth

Andrew Miksys has been taking pictures of Lithuania’s young Roma for 25 years. He talks to VICE about leaving the U.S. and making them his neighbors.

By

Share:
Tagged:
, ,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories
Share:

More
From VICE