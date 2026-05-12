Pharrell Williams Name-Dropped a Rapper He Thinks Is ‘This Era’s Bob Dylan’ and We Have To Agree

To be called ‘this era’s Bob Dylan’ is some of the highest praise you could receive as an artist. That suggests some truly poignant and powerful songwriting that truly captures the current moment. There’s a lack of fear in how they tackle the truth or unpack aspects of the world that often go undiscussed.

However, ‘this era’s Bob Dylan’ isn’t a guitar-wielding folk singer toting a guitar and a harmonica. Instead, Pharrell Williams anointed one of hip-hop’s greatest rappers early on in their career as Dylan’s heir apparent.

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Back in 2012, the Neptunes producer tweeted how blown away he was by the work of Kendrick Lamar. “@kendricklamar is this era’s Bob Dylan. Masterful storytelling. Listen to it, it will elevate you. And just like that music has changed,” he declared at the time.

Pharrell Was Right About Kendrick Lamar Being ‘This Era’s Bob Dylan’

To his credit, Pharrell wasn’t far off, especially considering how Kendrick approached his songwriting. In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, the Compton legend explained that a lot of people have a preconceived notion about people who grew up in his city. Consequently, he made it a point to try to detail the many complex realities that come with life in his neighborhood. In doing so, Lamar also reflected other environments all across the U.S.

“People are used to music that justifies street culture, but something that’s not touched on is why these kids act the way they act, live the way they live. The true story behind this album is showing how the world looks at my friends as delinquents when they are good kids at heart. They have great hearts,” Lamar told the publication.

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“But from the time they was born in the 80s, when crack was everywhere, they had no figure to guide them. Father in jail, mother strung out. I knew I was blessed with a gift of having both parents. That right there gave me a little bit more insight than a few of my other homeboys. My parents being there gave me a whole lot of confidence,” Lamar continued.

Pharrell isn’t the only one to have lauded Kendrick Lamar in such a massive way. Back in 2011, West Coast legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more had passed the torch to him while he was performing at the Music Box in Hollywood. Kendrick was visibly emotional as the legends that helped inform his music and memories embraced him wholeheartedly.