AEW Announces First Forbidden Door 2025 Matches

AEW’s Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view is already taking shape. Taking place in London at the O2 on August 24th, two major headline matches have been announced by AEW.

At AEW All In, “Timeless” Toni Storm retained the Women’s World Championship against belt collector Mercedes Mone. While many assumed it would be the CEO’s crowning moment as the first woman to hold the TBS and Women’s Titles simultaneously, Storm was not yet ready for her final act. But who will be the one to dethrone the megastar? Well, the answer might just lay with the winner of the Women’s Casino Gauntlet.

AEW Forbidden Door to feature athena and swerve strickland

Athena won this year’s match, earning her a future title opportunity. Athena is the reigning and defending ROH Women’s World Champion. Her reign is now the longest title reign across all of Ring of Honor. On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Athena pinned Storm in a non-title match and on tonight’s Collision, she cashed in her contract for Forbidden Door. Athena made sure to bring up Storm’s luck with the belt the last time she was in London. At AEW All In 2023 and 2024, she lost the Women’s World Championship.

Additionally, Kazuchika Okada will defend the Unified Championship, having beaten Kenny Omega at AEW All In. While Swerve Strickland is still gunning for the AEW World Championship, for the time being, his sights are on Okada. He threw out a challenge to the champion and Don Callis, who had no choice but to accept. Swerve has been a cornerstone of the men’s division the last year in particular since losing the World Title. Okada and the Young Bucks sided with the Death Riders while Swerve stood on the side of AEW and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on AEW Forbidden Door.