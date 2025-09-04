AEW To Stream Pay-Per-Views on HBO Max

AEW pay-per-views will now be streamable on HBO Max.

As part of AEW’s deal with Warner Bros Discovery, HBO Max subscribers are able to watch AEW Dynamite and Collision. Starting with AEW All Out, pay-per-views can be purchased for an additional fee through HBO Max. This feeds the demand to have more live sports content on the app, like Netflix with WWE.

AEW Demand Grows on HBO Max

Unlike WWE’s Peacock deal, AEW PPVs come with an additional cost to subscribers. They can be purchased for a reduced rate of $39.99 starting September 5th whereas the PPVs typically cost $50. The shows will also be ad-free, so you won’t miss out on any action during the event. This adds to the growing demand for AEW content on HBO Max, too.

Currently, fans can stream hundreds of hours of AEW content on the app, including on demand replays of the flagship show as well as Collision, and all pay-per-views leading up to 2024.

AEW also confirmed that All Out will have a special start time of 3 p.m. EST. Not only does this benefit the global AEW audience, but now there’s no overlap with WWE Wrestlepalooza. While still not official, that show is expected to see the return of AJ Lee after a decade away from the ring.

So far AEW All Out, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will feature Adam Copeland and Christian Cage— formally known as CNC—teaming up. Expect more match announcements coming out of AEW Dynamite and Collision in the coming weeks. Additionally, at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, fans can watch the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out on TNT and HBO Max.

Other ways to stream AEW All Out include Prime Video for residents of the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., PPV.com, YouTube, DIRECTV, Sling, Dish, and TrillerTV for fans in select international markets.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW All Out.