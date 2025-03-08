AEW’s Toni Storm Attacked at ‘Queen of the Ring’ Premiere

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm was the subject of an attack at the world premiere of Queen of the Ring in Los Angeles, California.

Several AEW talents were in attendance, including Mercedes Mone, Athena, Deonna Purrazzo, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Queen Aminata. While doing media rounds on the red carpet, Storm — who stars in the film as Clara Mortensen — was confronted by Mariah May. The former AEW Women’s World Champion is Storm’s opponent at AEW Revolution on Sunday. May blindsided the champion but Christopher Daniels quickly assisted and removed her.

Mariah May Attacks Toni Storm

Mariah May attacked Toni Storm on the red carpet. I caught the tail-end of it while Toni was yelling that Mariah ruined her moment lol. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JtlaiRC3Y5 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 7, 2025

May is Storm’s former protege having turned her back on her mentor last summer. At AEW All In, May won her first championship in AEW by defeating Storm. After a major loss in her career, it left Storm’s next act uncertain. At first, she claimed she’d “retired,” pulling out of her scheduled matches in Mexico. Sometime later, she reappeared with a case of amnesia — or so we thought. As it turns out, Storm is always one step ahead and she got the jump on May which set things in motion for AEW Revolution.

While AEW fans will have to wait until Sunday night to see if Storm can put May down for good, there’s another opportunity to see her on the big screen. Queen of the Ring follows the unforgettable story of a women’s wrestling icon, Mildred Burke. Played by Emily Bett Rickards It takes viewers back in time to when women’s wrestling was illegal nationwide.

Thanks to trailblazers like Burke, women of today thrive within the industry. Per the synopsis, “a small-town single mother embraces the danger to change culture as she dominates America’s most masculine sport to become the first million-dollar female athlete in history.”

Queen of the Ring, which premieres in theaters today, also stars familiar Hollywood faces like Josh Lucas, Francesca Eastwood, Kelli Berglund, Gavin Gaselegno, and Walton Goggins. Kailey Latimer (AEW’s Kamille) plays June Byers while WWE’s Naomi stars as Ethel Johnson.