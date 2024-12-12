Toni Storm Makes AEW Return, Ditches ‘Timeless’ Character

It’s Toni time! Toni Storm returned to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, confronting her former protégé Mariah May.

Back in July, Storm was blindsided by her friend and was famously brutalized with her shoe in front of fans. She lost the Women’s World Championship to May at AEW All In a month later.

Videos by VICE

Toni Storm Confronts Mariah May in AEW Return

Storm previously bluntly claimed she’d “retired” and now May is everyone else’s problem. However, after May’s scuffle with Mina Shirakawa at Full Gear, it seems like Storm is out of retirement. AEW recently teased her return with vignettes before her announcement. In hindsight, that retirement was more about the death of the “Timeless” character.

When her music hit the arena at Dynamite, she came out looking more like herself. She’d ditched the old-school 1950s persona in favor of her red and black leather look. May looked like she’d seen a ghost, trying not to let it phase her.

May successfully defended the women’s championship on the Winter is Coming special AEW Dynamite episode against Mina. It was then that Storm surprised May — and fans — with her shocking return. Thunder Rosa who held a sign that read, “You are not my champ,” sat ringside and was shocked herself. Rosa was once partnered with Storm as “ThunderStorm” in AEW.

“I don’t give a f–k about Toni Storm,” May said in an AEW digital exclusive. “What happened to Toni is the same thing that just happened to Mina, and exactly what is gonna happen to Thunder Rosa. Every single woman I step in the ring with has the same hopes and dreams, and then they wish they were never born.”

Storm’s return puts May and the entire women’s division on notice. She’s clearly back for revenge and will stop at nothing to take back what’s hers. Mina also said that things are “far from over” between them as well, so May better watch out.