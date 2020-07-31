An Elegant, At-Home Leftover Makeover

Fricassee en croute! A dish so simple, yet so fancy at the same time. Read below for how Adrienne pulls this dish together with some salmon and leftover goods.

Salmon Fricassee En Croute

Ingredients:

2 portions of cooked, skin-on salmon

1 tbsp. Unsalted butter (for sautéeing)

1 Leek, diced

½ cup Celery, diced (1 large rib)

1 cup Carrots, peeled & sliced (2 med.)

2 cups Water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Puff pastry (can substitute crescent or pizza dough)

3 tbsp. Unsalted butter (for sauce)

¼ cup Flour

2 cups Milk (can substitute half and half or non-dairy milk)

A pinch of allspice (can substitute nutmeg or cloves)

2 cups Leftover cooked potatoes

8-10 dill stems, chopped (can substitute with parsley or cilantro)

Instructions:

Peel the skin off of cooked salmon, scrape clean, and place on a towel-lined plate. Chill in the fridge. Meanwhile, cut or break the salmon flesh into 1-inch pieces. Chill in the fridge. Preheat your oven to 375ºF. Melt the 1 tbsp. of butter in a large sauté pan over medium-low heat and add the leeks. Sweat until softened and translucent around the edges. Add the celery and carrot to the pan, stirring to combine. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add water to the pan, turn the heat up to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Cook the vegetables for 10 minutes and then turn the heat off, letting the pan cool to room temp while you make the bechamel. Melt the 3 tbsp. of butter over low heat in a sauce pot. Whisk in the flour, and cook for 2-3 minutes. Little by little, add the milk into the pot while whisking. Continue to whisk until the sauce is smooth and there are no lumps. Bring to a simmer and add the allspice. Whisk in the liquid from your vegetables (drizzled from the pot, no need to strain). Cook on low for 10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened enough to coat a spoon. Season with salt and pepper and cool for 5 minutes. Fold the cooked veggies and potatoes into the sauce, along with dill or herbs. Taste and adjust seasoning while able before covering with pastry. Take the salmon and pastry out of the fridge. Divide the salmon among 10 ramekins and spoon the veg mixture over until about ¾ full. Unfold the pastry and roll out to smooth creases. Cut squares that are large enough to overlap the rim of ramekins. Place the ramekins on a foil-lined sheet tray. Top each with pastry (egg wash optional), make a few cuts to vent steam, and place in the oven. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until dough is puffed and golden brown and the filling bubbles through the vents.

Salmon Skin Chicharrones

Instructions:

While the ramekins are baking, place a small pan over medium heat and add enough oil to reach about ¼ inches deep. Take the cleaned skin out of the fridge and pat dry. When the oil shimmers and begins to smoke, carefully add one piece of skin. Fry until puffed and crispy. Turn the skin over, using tongs if necessary, and immediately remove to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining skin. Season lightly with salt while still hot and serve with the soup en croute.

