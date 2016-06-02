Creating Cutting-Edge Sci-Fi with Analog Effects | The Process

Approaching The Unknown, Mark Elijah Rosenberg’s debut feature film about an astronaut whose journey to Mars does not go according to plan, combines old school non-CGI techniques with newfangled equipment, creating a completely unique and hyperrealistic vision of space. The Creators Project goes behind the scenes to discover how Rosenberg, with the help of special effects master Douglas Trumbull (of 2001: A Space Odyssey legend), was able to create physical models that appear realistic to modern cameras, and, like the film’s protagonist, conquer the unknown through daring action. Actors Mark Strong, Sanaa Lathan, Charles Baker, and Anders Danielson Lie bring life to this otherwordly terrain. In form and execution, Approaching The Unknown solidifies our fascinations with Mars as the next great frontier for science and civilization.

Approaching The Unknown opens in theaters, and On Demand and Digital HD tomorrow. Click here to check it out.

