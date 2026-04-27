Arc Raiders Riven Tides Update Adds New Map, Extends Expedition Window to 13 Days

Embark Studios has revealed the Arc Raiders Riven Tides update features, and they are extensive. From a new coastline map to an expanded Expedition Window, here is everything included in the Arc Raiders patch notes for the Riven Tides update.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Riven Tides update goes live on April 28, 2026. However, Embark Studios has given us a major preview of the patch by releasing an extensive list of features included in it. One of the biggest additions is the new Coastal Map, which expands the Rust Belt. The Riven Tides location features an abandoned Panorama Azzurro Resort and Dockyard.

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On the tech side, PS5 Pro owners will finally get PSSR support for Arc Raiders. This is a pretty big deal, as it will essentially allow console players to run the game at 4K 60 FPS, with the spectral super resolution upscaler active. Finally, the Arc Raiders Expedition Window is also being expanded to 13 days.

For your convenience, here is a list of the biggest features in the Arc Raiders patch notes for the Riven Tides update:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Coastal Riven Tides Map

Features Luxury Hotel and Dockyard POI

New Minor Map Condition “Beachcombing”

Raiders can use the Dockmaster’s Detector to detect and uncover loot hidden under the sand along the coast

New Enemy (ARC Turbine)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

A formidable new flying ARC equipped with defensive measures to deter Raiders from approaching

Raiders will need to track and hunt the ARC Turbine to fight it and recover its loot

Limited-Time Event: Last Resort

Runs from April 28 through May 25

Players unlock rewards by earning Merits

Merits are converted from XP or found via miniature Ship Models

Rewards include 250 Raider Tokens, Junior Outfit, Hydrologist backpack, and more

New Project (Avian Alarm)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

A 5-stage Raider project focused on building Bird Cages as a “security system”

Detects tremors and atmospheric changes

Rewards include 250 Raider Tokens, Dockmaster’s Detector, Bird House backpack attachment, and more

Adds upgraded PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaler

Improves image clarity, stability, and fine detail reconstruction

New Cosmetics

Screenshot: Embark Studios

As we , the Arc Raiders Expedition feature has been completely overhauled and is no longer based on Stash Value. However, Embark Studios has also revealed that the Arc Raiders Expedition Window has been extended from 6 days to 13, making it the longest one yet.

“The new Expedition window will open on April 28, giving Raiders 13 days to sign up and complete the requirements before the May 11 deadline. Instead of gathering stash value and coins, players will now need to deal damage to get all 5 skill points.”

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The extended length was likely made to accommodate the new Damage Challenge quest which players will now have to complete to earn all 5 skill points. When the new Expedition reward requirements were released, some players were upset about there not being enough time. However, this largely seems to fix those complaints.

Finally, Embark Studios has also announced the new Arc Raiders “Last Call” feature. This new mechanic allows players to join the Arc Raiders Expedition Window even if they missed the sign-up deadline. So essentially, they can join after it has gone live. However, they won’t be able to obtain rewards or skill points.