Arc Raiders Update 1.24.0 Fixes Major Crashes and a Game-Breaking Vanguard Set Bug

The Arc Raiders Update 1.24.0 is now live in the extraction shooter, and it mainly focuses on fixing bugs. Here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes, including the release date of the Riven Tides update.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

It’s Tuesday, raiders, which means the weekly Arc Raiders update is finally here! Before you get too excited, this is one of the smaller patches Embark Studios has pushed out in some time. As mentioned above, it’s mostly just smaller bug fixes. However, one of the larger issues fixed is a Vanguard Set bug that had player models stretching after equipping the cosmetic.

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In other good news, raiders who couldn’t complete the Weather Monitor Station Project introduced in the are still being given rewards. Specifically, players who contributed to the project are getting sent a reward via the mail system. So be sure to check out your in-game messages if that applies to you!

For your convenience, here are the full Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.24.0:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Fixed multiple issues that could cause crashes, improving overall game stability.

Fixed a bug where the Vanguard Set caused model stretching for other players.

Fixed an audio issue where players and ARC sounded quieter when out of line of sight on Stella Montis.

Fixed a visual bug causing blurry graphics when AMD FSR Frame Generation was enabled.

Fixed an exploit where ziplines could be placed on carriables at the edge of ledges.

Fixed an issue where hold-to-use items (such as bandages) could activate automatically during interrupted quick slot swaps.

Players who contributed to the Weather Monitor Station Project but could not complete it will receive rewards via in-game inbox.

Reminder that the High-Gain Antenna Project will expire before the Riven Tides update.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Interestingly, it appears that the Arc Raiders Riven Tides release date has also been confirmed. In the patch notes, Embark Studios wrote: “There will be a store rotation next week but no planned patch in preparation for the Riven Tides update coming at the end of April. The team is full steam ahead polishing the last bits and bobs of the new map and content for you!”

The Arc Raiders Riven Tides release date is likely going to be Tuesday, April 28, 2026. This is based on the fact that, up to this point, every major Arc Raiders update has gone live on the final Tuesday of every month. With Embark Studios stating “at the end of April” for Riven Tides, it appears they are going to be sticking to the same schedule.

And that’s it for this weeks Arc Raiders update patch notes. I know, it’s a bit on the smaller side. However, it appears Embark Studios is hard at work on the upcoming Riven Tides expansion. This will be the last major patch that was featured on the that was released in January. So perhaps we’ll get a second roadmap for this year soon?