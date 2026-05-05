Arc Raiders Update 1.27.0 Fixes Turbine Issues and Addresses Negative Riven Tides Feedback

The Arc Raiders update 1.27.0 is now live, and features many bug fixes, including improvements to the Turbine enemy and the Rachetta outfit set. However, Embark Studios has also acknowledged feedback players have had about the game since Riven Tides released. Here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The latest Arc Raiders update 1.27.0 isn’t massive by any measure. The patch largely features smaller bug fixes and quality of life changes. However, one of the biggest changes is an overhaul to the new Turbine Arc enemy. Introduced in the Arc Raiders on April 28, the flying enemy has had a few hiccups since its launch.

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Arc Raiders Update 1.27.0 has fixed the major issue where Turbine wasn’t visible to players past a certain distance. Speaking of Riven Tides, many players were frustrated with the new Arc Raiders Rachetta outfit and how it looked in-game. Embark Studios has fixed the cosmetic so it now has the same colors that appeared in the shop banner.

For your convenience, here is every change included in the Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.27.0:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

ARC Changes

Fixed Turbine attacks not being visible from long distances

Players can now drop carryables to fight off Ticks when attacked

Improved visibility of Turbine proximity mines

Enhanced Turbine landing behavior to avoid poor landing zones (like treetops)

Audio Fixes & Improvements

Fixed issue where Turbine sound effects muted other game audio

Increased the distance at which Turbines can be heard

Fixed missing audio feedback in vegetation-heavy areas on Riven Tides

Resolved audio and animation bugs when quickly using items

“Howdy” emote can now be used while sprinting

Rachetta outfit colors have been corrected for better accuracy

Map Fixes

Riven Tides

Fixed “Field Depot” POI not counting for the “Off the Radar” quest

Removed floating and buried fruit baskets

Fixed an issue where players could fall through the floor

Stella Montis

Fixed missing wall collision that allowed players and ARC to shoot through

Utility Changes

Trigger ‘Nades: Fixed bug allowing instant detonation when thrown

Progression Fixes

Fixed Late Departure window so Catch-Up Rewards display correctly

Embark Responds to Riven Tides Feedback and Balance Concerns

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Embark Studios also used the latest patch notes to address recent feedback from players about the Arc Raiders Riven Tides update. After the expansion went live, some players were not happy with changes made to weapon durability. While Embark didn’t say what the changes would be, they did use this latest update to acknowledge it.

According to the Swedish studio, they will address player feedback in a future update. “Thank you for your constructive feedback following Riven Tides’ release. We’re already exploring balancing adjustments to improve upon the changes introduced with Riven Tides. We want to make sure we get this right. When we’re ready, you’ll get all the details. In the meantime, enjoy Riven Tides and get those merits!”

So if you aren’t happy with the current state of Arc Raiders, Embark Studios is listening! However, you will have to hang tight until those major balancing changes are implemented in a future patch.