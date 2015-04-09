Artists Turn Songs into 3D-Printed Sculptures

Music becomes tactile and textured in Brooklyn-based design studio REIFY’s 3D-printed sound sculptures. Using an unconventional array of printing materials—plastic, bronze, and even coconut husks—REIFY weaves country hits, classical concertos, and more into honeycombed geometries. When paired with REIFY’s augmented reality smartphone app, the sculptures come alive, singing their original soundwaves back to viewers.

Founder and CEO Allison Wood, along with master technologist Kei Gowda, creative coder David Lobser, and UX/UI designer Christine Whitehall, developed REIFY through their membership at the museum-led incubator that is NEW INC. Now, the team has gained enough traction to launch their own studio in Bushwick, although they plan to continue collaborating with both the New Museum and the NEW INC program.

Although the majority of their current work involves single-track musical input, REIFY plans to print whole albums, poems, and any other sonic sources that could shape their designs into something that looks—and sounds—catchy and new.

“Spin, Spin” by Gordon Lightfoot

“From The Morning” by Nick Drake

“How Music Works” by David Byrne

[Inverted] “Ride of the Valkyries” by Richard Wagner

For more of their work, check out Reify on Instagram and Tumblr, or visit their website.

