Audioslave Has Unheard Songs They Recorded With Late Frontman Chris Cornell, but We Are ‘No Closer’ to Hearing Them

For several years now, Audioslave has been sitting on unreleased recordings made with late frontman Chris Cornell. Fans will be disappointed to learn, however, that we’re “no closer” to finally hearing them.

It has been six years since Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello first revealed the existence of “a record’s worth” of songs that fans had never heard, per Loudwire. He explained that they would be released “at some point.” Now, Ultimate Classic Rock reports that when asked for an update on the unreleased music, Morello didn’t have good news.

Audioslave has no plans to drop unreleased music, but they haven’t ruled it out

“When bands are deciding what songs go on their records and what don’t, it’s not always sensible,” Morello explained during a conversation with SNSMix. “It’s not like, ‘Here’s the ten best jams.’ Sometimes it’s like, ‘Someone likes this one. Someone’s not feeling that one.’ So, we had from each of the three Audioslave records, we had songs left over. Some of which are really great.”

Regardless of the quality of the songs, Morello says that the band doesn’t have a release date in mind. They do, however, hope to put them out at some point in the future. “It’s not for lack of anything other than that, just we don’t have it together,” he clarified. “There’s no plan to not put it out. I would love for it to get in the world, and hopefully it will one day.”

Fans might get new Soundgarden-Cornell music sometime soon

Interestingly, Cornell’s legendary grunge band Soundgarden also teased the release of previously unheard music this year. Back in May, Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd took to the band’s Instagram page to post a tribute to the late singer. In the post, Shepherd spoke fondly of Cornell and also hinted at an unreleased record that might be on the way.

In the post Shepherd noted that he’d had a tune stuck in his head, explaining: “Its a song Chris and Matt wrote ‘The Road Less Traveled’ for our album that has yet to be named, just hearing Chris’ voice helps, I know he did that for everyone he knew…. help them, he did for me, filled with self doubt and indebtedness and in just his tone knew what i was going through and forgave me like he always did even when he was older.”

Cornell was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year with Soundgarden

Notably, Soundgarden was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Before the ceremony, they teased that they had made a plan to drop new music afterwards. So, we may be getting some new Cornell music soon after all.