Is Soundgarden About to Drop an Unreleased Album Featuring Chris Cornell?

Eight years after Chris Cornell’s death, it’s been teased that Soundgarden might finally be ready to drop a full, unreleased album of material with the late singer on vocals.

Sadly, Cornell died by suicide in May 2017, with news of the music being hinted at in legal paperwork between the band and Cornell’s widow. This year, Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd took to the band’s Instagram page to post a tribute to the fallen frontman. In the post, Shepherd spoke fondly of Cornell and also hinted at an unreleased record that might be on the way.

Videos by VICE

In the post Shepherd noted that he’d had a tune stuck in his head, explaining: “Its a song Chris and Matt wrote ‘The Road Less Traveled’ for our album that has yet to be named, just hearing Chris’ voice helps, I know he did that for everyone he knew…. help them, he did for me, filled with self doubt and indebtedness and in just his tone knew what i was going through and forgave me like he always did even when he was older.”

Could a New Soundgarden Album Be Coming Soon?

“It’s at this point of recording all of our previous albums, I’d get this overwhelming hit of awe, camaraderie, power of creativity, majesty even, and love, from the music, and my bandmates…. and I guess just pure life force,” Shepherd went on to share.

“I can tell you, it feels good and invigorating to hear Chris singing from over that horizon and hear the mighty… mighty life of souls sharing,” Shepard finally added. “To hear, as a fan… and band member, a song or two Chris brought in a few years ago turn before my very ears and finger blisters into a full-blown Soundgarden tune is like feeling a glacier fall away off your chest.”

Soundgarden was formed in Seattle in 1984 and became one of the biggest grunge bands of all time. They split in the late ’90s but reunited in 2010 and released their last album, King Animal, in 2012. Most recently, the band was chosen to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place later this year.

There is no concrete evidence of when we might get to hear the music that Soundgarden recorded before Cornell’s death, but this new post is evidence that it might not be too far away.