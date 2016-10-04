Bad Noids Make Sitting Difficult

Bad Noids help Cleveland retain it’s especially squalid place in the history of American hardcore punk.
Like notorious Cleveo bands before them – Inmates, Cider, 9 Shocks Terror – these destructive young malcontents play a live show that borders on dangerous. Singer Mike Thrope has been known to set fire to his hair on stage. It’s better if furniture is secured/bolted down.
Following records on excellent punk labels such as Kartogra Works and Saucepan, the band are about to drop a new EP of bugged out trashy hardcore on Feel It. The record will be out just in time for Bad Noids second tour or Europe. [We’ve heard that there’s been a breakdown in European border security but it now seems to be at a critical level!]
It will also mean that the band could potentially be in the UK if the Cleveland Indians make the World Series finals. A warning to the publicans of London and Sheffield – these guys know how to destroy a bar.
‘It’s a Doggie Bad World’ is available Oct 14 through Feel It records.
Bad Noids 2016 European Tour:
Oct 12 – London at The Birds Nest, Deptford
Oct 13 – Antwerp at Music City
Oct 14– Nijlen at Summer in October Fest
Oct 15 – Berlin at K19
Oct 16 – Prague
Oct 17 – Vienna at Venster 99
Oct 18 – Budapest at Drrcnp
Oct 19 – Zagreb at AKC Attack
Oct 20 – Pula at Monteparadiso
Oct 21– Postonjna at Pumpa
Oct 22 – Trento at L’Arsenale
Oct 23 – Milan at Centro Occupato Autogestito T28
Oct 24– Padova at Manolo’s Hole
Oct 26 – Kassel
Oct 27 – Kortrijk at The Pits
Oct 28 – London at Veg bar, Brixton
Oct 29 – Sheffield at The Lughole
