Bad Noids Make Sitting Difficult

​Bad Noids help Cleveland​ retain it’s especially squalid place in the history of American hardcore punk.

Like notorious Cleveo bands before them – Inmates, Cider, 9 Shocks Terror – these destructive young malcontents play a live show that borders on dangerous. Singer Mike Thrope has been known to set fire to his hair on stage. It’s better if furniture is secured/bolted down.

Following records on excellent punk labels such as Kartogra Works and Saucepan, the band are about to drop a new EP of bugged out trashy hardcore on Feel It. The record will be out just in time for Bad Noids second tour or Europe. [We’ve heard that there’s been a breakdown in European border security but it now seems to be at a critical level!]

It will also mean that the band could potentially be in the UK if the Cleveland Indians make the World Series finals. A warning to the publicans of London and Sheffield – these guys know how to destroy a bar.

‘It’s a Doggie Bad World’ is available Oct 14 through Feel It r​ecords.

Bad Noids 2016 European Tour:

Oct 12 – London at The Birds Nest, Deptford

Oct 13 – Antwerp at Music City

Oct 14– Nijlen at Summer in October Fest

Oct 15 – Berlin at K19

Oct 16 – Prague

Oct 17 – Vienna at Venster 99

Oct 18 – Budapest at Drrcnp

Oct 19 – Zagreb at AKC Attack

Oct 20 – Pula at Monteparadiso

Oct 21– Postonjna at Pumpa

Oct 22 – Trento at L’Arsenale

Oct 23 – Milan at Centro Occupato Autogestito T28

Oct 24– Padova at Manolo’s Hole

Oct 26 – Kassel

Oct 27 – Kortrijk at The Pits

Oct 28 – London at Veg bar, Brixton

Oct 29 – Sheffield at The Lughole

