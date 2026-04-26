Ball x Pit – Every New Character and Ball In Tomorrow’s Shadow Update

The second free Ball x Pit update arrives tomorrow, April 27, and is bringing a ton of new chaos and power to the indie hit.

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Ball x Pit was a huge hit when it released last year and the Kenny Sun and Friends project made plenty of shortlists for best indie game of the year. After the Regal update released earlier this year in January, the developer is back yet again with another free update that adds a ton of new content to the game.

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The new content is called the Shadow update and this one includes new players, new balls, new passives, and even one new building for players to add to their town.

Here is a full breakdown of everything players can find in the update when it releases on April 27, 2026:

2 brand-new characters:

The Tunneller is a scrappy miner whose shots don’t stop at the edge; they wrap around the screen and come back in from the other side, making just about every angle fair game.

is a scrappy miner whose shots don’t stop at the edge; they wrap around the screen and come back in from the other side, making just about every angle fair game. The Tiptoer is a fragile but deadly ninja who stays undetected by enemies at close range at the cost of lower health and damage.

11 new balls:

Venom stacks up with each hit, slowing targets and chipping away at them until enough buildup finally locks them in place with paralysis.

stacks up with each hit, slowing targets and chipping away at them until enough buildup finally locks them in place with paralysis. Time leans into area control, dropping a timesnare that freezes enemies caught in its range.

leans into area control, dropping a timesnare that freezes enemies caught in its range. Erosion cuts straight through foes, with each hit shaving off a percentage of their current health, making it incredibly nasty against tougher targets.

cuts straight through foes, with each hit shaving off a percentage of their current health, making it incredibly nasty against tougher targets. Time Bomb adds a bit of delayed chaos, planting an explosive that goes off after a short wait.

adds a bit of delayed chaos, planting an explosive that goes off after a short wait. Timestop does exactly what it sounds like, freezing absolutely everything on the field for a few seconds before going on cooldown.

does exactly what it sounds like, freezing absolutely everything on the field for a few seconds before going on cooldown. Warp keeps things unpredictable, blinking to a random spot on the field upon every enemy hit while ramping up speed as it goes.

keeps things unpredictable, blinking to a random spot on the field upon every enemy hit while ramping up speed as it goes. Sniper shots cut straight through enemies but burn out the moment they hit a wall or loop back, trading longevity for a boosted critical chance that rewards precise enemy line ups.

shots cut straight through enemies but burn out the moment they hit a wall or loop back, trading longevity for a boosted critical chance that rewards precise enemy line ups. Heart Swallower gives each hit a certain chance to drain a bit of life and heal you for one while also weakening the target’s attack by a percentage, but remember each enemy can only be drained once.

4 new passive abilities:

Full Metal Rapier thrives on chaos with each ball scaling its damage based on how many baby balls and enemies are currently on the field.

thrives on chaos with each ball scaling its damage based on how many baby balls and enemies are currently on the field. Arrow of Fate flips defense into offense, making you immune to incoming projectiles and firing back a burst of baby balls whenever you’re hit.

flips defense into offense, making you immune to incoming projectiles and firing back a burst of baby balls whenever you’re hit. Argent Stopwatch plays with momentum, starting balls off at 150% damage before shaving off 30% with every bounce, so timing and positioning matter more than ever.

plays with momentum, starting balls off at 150% damage before shaving off 30% with every bounce, so timing and positioning matter more than ever. Sword Breaker keeps things steady but scalable, lowering base damage to 75% while quietly stacking an extra 1% for every enemy in play.

1 new building:

Better start thinking of a spot to drop the Guildhall! This new building will allow players to re-roll previously chosen character upgrades.

There’s definitely a ton to look forward to and players can gain access to all of that content without any additional purchase. For now, that should be everything players need to know to plan ahead for the new content.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Ball x Pit news and updates.

Ball x Pit is available now. The Ball x Pit Shadow update arrives on April 27, 2026.