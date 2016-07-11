You Need to Watch Boy Better Know Deliver Their Historic Wireless Headline Set

This article was originally published on Noisey UK



People love to fling shit at Wireless Festival. After all, it’s a big strip of branded astro-turf in the middle of London’s Finsbury Park which can feel more like an extended set-up for Instagram pics than a festival where you can lose yourself. Still, one thing that Wireless has always been good at is booking acts. Previous headliners have included Daft Punk, Kanye West, and Pulp, while it’s smaller slots have seen the likes of everyone from Grace Jones and LCD Soundsystem to Frank Ocean and Nicki Minaj. And this year, despite Finsbury Park residents trying to shut the whole thing down and a bunch of festival-goers moaning about the lack of Americans on the line up, they delivered once again by booking our best home-grown grime crew Boy Better Know to headline—which isn’t just sick, it’s historical.

There isn’t much point me telling you how amazing their headline set was because you already know that—BBK can set fire to a stage whether it’s in someone’s dank sweaty basement in Tottenham or performing in a sunny field in front of tens of thousands. But what I can tell you is that Skepta donned brown dungarees, JME performed all his mid-noughties classics, serious, and half-way through their set they brought out Pharrell Williams for his Skepta collaboration “Numbers.”

Watch all the madness in full below: