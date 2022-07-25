Homeless People Shot in Series of Targeted Shootings in BC: Report

Two victims are dead and two others are seriously injured following a series of shootings in Langley, British Columbia, on Monday morning, CBC News reported.

In total, four victims were shot during an attack that likely targeted the homeless population in the area. RCMP identified the suspect and shot him dead, ending the string of shootings. An unmarked police vehicle with multiple gunshots, including through the windshield, was seen at one of the related crime scenes.

The shootings took place in a number of locations in the City of Langley, about 50 kilometres southeast from Vancouver, and one in the nearby Township of Langley, RCMP confirmed.

“At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims,” Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, assistant district commander with the Lower Mainland RCMP, told CBC.

An emergency alert issued early in the morning described the suspect as white man with dark hair. He was wearing brown Carhartt coveralls and a blue-green camo T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve, and was linked to a white car, the alert said. It was the second time in the past year that RCMP triggered the telephone alert system in the province during an active shooter situation.

Earlier, RCMP said they had the sole suspect in custody, and that they had arrested him just before 7 a.m. local time. “We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

An updated alert was issued at 7:20 a.m. local time.

“Efforts still being made to confirm only one suspect is involved. Please remain alert and out of the area,” the alert said.

Langley RCMP did not respond to VICE World News request for comment.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:42 pm Eastern time.

