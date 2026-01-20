Becky Lynch Gets Candid About Her WWE Future: ‘This Is the Final Run’

Another beloved WWE wrestler is closer to the end of their career than the beginning. Last year Becky Lynch returned to the ring after a hiatus. With her return came a new contract — potentially her final.

In Season 2 of WWE: Unreal which just dropped, Lynch gets candid about her future, noting she faces “mom guilt” for leaving her and Seth Rollins’ 5-year-old daughter, Roux, at home.

Becky Lynch says current wwe contract is “probably” her last

After Lynch gave birth to their daughter, she took a much-deserved maternity leave, returning at SummerSlam ‘21 (where she defeated Bianca Belair in a controversial fashion). Her run continued until 2024 when she took a step back and her contract expired. While many fans hoped to see her leave WWE, that was never on the table. She returned to the ring again at WrestleMania 41.

“… I love working. I love getting out in front of the crowd. I love wrestling, but there’s also that hard part of, ‘Now mom’s got to go to work.’ That guilt is always hard. Like, I had this little kid that I had then been leaving. I felt like when I’d come back, she was angry at me. Like I didn’t — I hadn’t had enough time with her.

The time off, it was maybe gonna be forever. I don’t think I knew. I was kind of so content. This is probably it, this is the final run. This is the final contract. So I suppose it’s a matter of knowing that, understanding that, and enjoying that the best I can.”

Later in the episode, she admits to feeling “burnt out” in 2024. Becky is the current Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She was defeated by Maxxine Dupri but quickly won the championship back. On WWE Raw, she retained the title thanks to outside interference.

