Beet-Cured Salmon Recipe

Ingredients

For the cure:

1 cup of salt (kosher or sea)

1 cup of sugar

2 medium-sized beets, chopped and then pulverized in food processor

2 tablespoons toasted fennel seed

handful of chopped dill (improvise with different fresh herbs as you wish)

For the salmon:

1 whole side of salmon (wild Alaskan is my fave)

1/4 cup vodka

Directions

1. Mix all of the cure ingredients together in a bowl until combined.

2. Lightly score the skin of the filet. Pour 1/4 cup of vodka over both sides of the salmon.

3. On a large rimmed cookie sheet, lay a stretch of cellophane or parchment paper that will accommodate your fish. Scoop a couple spoonfuls of the cure onto the cellophane/parchment. Lay the filet on top and layer the remainder of the cure onto the salmon, covering it entirely.

4. Fold up the sides of the cellophane/parchment to make a tidy bundle. Place a cutting board or another cookie sheet with a heavy can or weight on top which will help the salmon seep out the moisture. Pop the whole operation into the fridge.

5. Check on the salmon periodically over the 24 hour-3 day period, pouring off the liquid when it accumulates. The salmon is good to go after 24 hours but the color will enhance the longer you let it cure—up to 3 days. When you are ready to serve, rinse it off under the sink, and blot it dry with a paper towel.

