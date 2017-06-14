Beet Pakoras Recipe

Makes about 60

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the goat cheese spread:

4 ounces|113 grams goat cheese

2 tablespoons|40 grams Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon flower-infused olive oil(optional)

1 orange, juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the pakoras:

2 tablespoons crushed coriander seeds

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ gram raw kief

3 medium red beets (about 2 pounds|900 grams), peeled and grated

3 cups|345 grams chickpea flour, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 (12-ounce|355-ml) can soda water

Directions

Make the goat cheese spread: In a small bowl, mix the goat cheese, yogurt, infused olive oil (if desired), orange juice, salt, and pepper and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the pakoras: In a mortar and pestle, grind the coriander seeds, cumin, chili powder, and kief (if using) until fine. Transfer to a bowl with the beets, chickpea flour, salt, and soda water. Mix well to form a loose batter. The beets will release liquid as the batter sits, so add more chickpea flour as needed. Heat 3 inches of vegetable oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F*. Fry heaping teaspoons of the beet batter into the oil and cook until lightly golden and crispy, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pakoras to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Season with salt and serve with the goat cheese spread.

*Pro Tip: When deep-frying something that contains raw kief, the heat of the fryer can activate more of the THCA, converting it to THC. You’re frying these fritters for only 4 minutes, so it’s unlikely that much more decarboxylation will occur.

This recipe appears in our second cookbook ‘BONG APPÉTIT,’ out October 2018.

