Beyoncé Assembled an A-Team of Producers for ‘Lemonade’ — Now Streaming On Tidal

Following the highly anticipated hour-long HBO exclusive music film for her new album, Beyoncé’s Lemonade is now streaming on Tidal.

Helping her pen what is arguably Beyoncé’s most narrative album to date is a slew of acclaimed musicians and producers, including Diplo, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, James Blake, Mike Will Made It, and others. Check out a partial list of producers that appeared on the album in the tracklist below.



Lemonade is a twelve track album that, if you watched the film, charts a course through female, black, and musical history. The film is a composite of different shorter films of Beyoncé smashing cars with baseball bats à la Michael Jackson, dancing in a bus with tennis star Serena Williams, and playing a keyboard alone in a living room among others scenarios with, a thread of seeming trouble and later healing between Jay and Bey.

The album’s earliest tracks are its most furious and banging, with Queen B then moving toward more soulful bluegrass tunes and hopeful piano compositions that lift into wondrous anthems. The press release calls it “a conceptual project based on every woman’s journey of self-knowledge and healing.” We call it glorious.

Stream Lemonade and its companion film, courtesy of Tidal, here.

Lemonade tracklist:

1. Pray You Catch Me [James Blake]

2. Hold Up [Diplo, Emile Haynie, Sean Rhoden P/K/A Melo-X]

3. Don’t Hurt Yourself

4. Sorry

5. 6 Inch [The Weeknd, The-Dream]

6. Daddy Lessons

7. Love Drought

8. Sandcastles

9. Forward [James Blake]

10. Freedom [Kendrick Lamar]

11. All Night [Diplo]

12. Formation [Mike Will Made It]