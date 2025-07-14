‘Birdigo’ Is ‘Wordle’ Meets ‘Balatro,’ and I’ve Never Been More Confused Yet Intrigued

Every now and then, Dwayne drops a game off that makes me scratch my head when he brings it up. Birdigo is one of those games. When I read the “Wordle x Balatro” description, I didn’t know how to take it. And that’s why I took a look. I like challenging things. And after looking at the video and digging more into it, I’m glad I did.

‘Birdigo’ is actually my kind of word game

Throw some cards, roguelike elements, and word games together, and you will, in all likelihood, get me to buy into it. But at first, I couldn’t wrap my head around the description in the email. And that is because I couldn’t imagine what percentage of each game Birdigo would represent. Then I started thinking about what I would want that percentage to be. I came to about 70 percent Balatro and 30 percent Wordle.

Birdigo is made by Screenwriter John August, who wrote movies like Corpse Bride and Big Fish, and developer Corey Martin, who made games like Bonfire Peaks and Pipe Push Paradise. So, I read the Steam description, and I get it. And it sounds exactly like what I was looking for.

“Assemble letter cards into words, which add up into ‘flaps’ to send you further along your journey. Longer words score higher, but specific combos can turn short words into powerhouses. Use enchanted feathers, letters and songs to change the rules of the game as you go. Build up your deck and develop your own strategy in each game. You’ll need to play carefully, as the distance gets further with each round. Stack up a massive high score and guide your flock to safety!”

It’s the perfect mix of the two games. I’ll be trying Birdigo as soon as possible. But I have a very good feeling that it’ll take over my time the same way Balatro did.