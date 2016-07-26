Still Tippin’: Inside the Music of VICELAND’s ‘Black Market’ Lean Episode Featuring Michael K. Williams



Michael K. Williams in BLACK MARKET

BLACK MARKET: The Lean Scene explores the popularity of Codeine/Promethazine syrup—a trend Noisey investigated in 2013 when a writer received a death threat over Instagram—and how its use grew from its origins in the Houston chopped and screwed music scene into a nationwide fixture of popular drug culture. It’s no longer just a regional thing anymore, and consumption of syrup has spread nationwide, in part because of the music inspired by it, and the many odes that have been made to the purple drink.

Videos by VICE

While tonight’s BLACK MARKET explores the consumption of the drug, we’ve created an Apple Music playlist inspired by the episode that bridges the past and present of this cultural phenomenon through music from artists like DJ Screw, Mike Jones, UGK, Gucci Mane, Future, and more. Whether you pour up or not, this playlist covers much of the music behind the drank. BLACK MARKET airs tonight at 10 PM on VICELAND.