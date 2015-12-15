Black Radish, Red Endive, and Apple Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

⅔ cup|150 ml cider vinegar

2 tablespoons runny honey

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 small cinnamon sticks

3 tablespoons olive oil

coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the salad:

8 ounces|227 grams|2 small Cox or Pink Lady apples

10 ½ ounces|298 grams|6 red or white Belgian endives, trimmed, leaves separated and core removed

7 ounces|198 grams black radish or black or white turnip, sliced (1 to 2-mm thick) on a mandoline

½ ounce|14 grams parsley, coarsely chopped

Directions

Start with the dressing. Heat the vinegar, honey, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a small saucepan over high. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until the reduction is thick and syrupy and there is 3 ½ tablespoons left. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool before removing the cinnamon stick and whisking in the olive oil, along with a scant ½ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of black pepper. Quarter and core the apples just before serving, then slice them thinly (1 to 20mm thick), lengthwise. Place in a large bowl and add the endive, radish, and parsley. Pour over the dressing, toss everything together, and serve.

From Dirty Work: Yotam Ottolenghi and Ramael Scully Veg Out

