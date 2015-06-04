PREMIERE: Bob Moses – “Talk”

Bob Moses shot by Tim Saccenti.

It’s been a minute since we wrote about electronic duo Bob Moses, but the Brooklyn-via-Vancouver duo return with this new, cool cut in which glowering atmospherics seep and swirl around a dark, housey groove. “Talk”—lifted from their forthcoming record to be released via Domino later this year—appears to be all about shades of grey and importance of talking it all through to make sense of shit. Tonally, the vocals sound like a tranqued Chris Martin. Trust us: this is a good thing.

Bob Moses Tour Dates

07/31 – Output Club – Brooklyn, NY – SOLD OUT

08/01 – MoMA PS1 – Long Island City, NY

08/02 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

09/23-27 – Decibel Festival – Seattle, WA